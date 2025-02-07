J&K look at new frontiers, with a bit of luck and a lot of solid planning

Jammu & Kashmir are in the Ranji Trophy knockouts after five years. En route, they have beaten higher-rated teams like Mumbai and Baroda to finish with the second-highest points from the group stage. This is only the third time they have entered the quarter-finals in their 55 years of participation in the tournament.

Their campaign has had shades of the 2019-20 season, where they made the knockouts on the back of six outright wins in nine matches. They were within touching distance of the semi-finals then, before nerves got the better of them against Karnataka

That season should have been the springboard for higher honours. Instead, the following four years have been about inconsistency, lack of proper build-ups to seasons, infrastructure issues and administrative apathy.

Things have been slightly different this time. The Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) had emphasised on proper conditioning through match time in the build-up to the season, and that seems to have given the players a better footing. They had a proper pre-season camp, followed by a competitive pre-season tournament - Buchi Babu in Tamil Nadu - prior to the Ranji season. The players haven't had to hit the ground running.

With Srinagar unable to host matches because of the harsh winter conditions, J&K's only other available ground, the Gandhi Science College ground in Jammu had to be renovated quickly, and that work started late last year. It's possible even JKCA didn't factor in the possibility of the team qualifying in the manner they have - they finished as group-toppers and earned the right to host the quarter-final against Kerala, starting February 8.

They play in Pune instead . But if it is a red-soil surface, as it is likely to be, J&K won't complain, having performed exceedingly well and beaten Mumbai and Baroda on such surfaces in their own backyards.

****

J&K's run hasn't been because of their big-ticket players. Umran Malik hasn't played a game owing to form and injury issues, Rasikh Salam has mostly been used in T20s, and Abdul Samad , a player with big-match capabilities, hasn't quite been able to come on the way everyone anticipated him to when he broke through in 2019-20.

Nabi has enjoyed a breakthrough run five years after first playing for the state. Now 28, Nabi is this season's second-highest wicket-taker with 38 wickets, including five five-wicket hauls. In fact, he is one of only two pacers in the top ten in the wicket-takers' charts.

"Before he came on board, I feel we lacked in off-season camps and preparation. In these three years, we have had a different coach for batting, bowling and fielding. Every year when the season ends, Mithun bhaiya summons all the players and asks what was lacking during that season. And with everyone's feedback, that thing [which was lacking] is implemented next year" Shubham Khajuria on the impact of director of cricket operations Mithun Manhas

Nazir, meanwhile, was instrumental in running through Mumbai's top order on the opening day two weeks ago, taking 4 for 41. This included the wicket of Rohit Sharma , which he didn't celebrate because he's a "big fan" of the India captain. Nazir has been the perfect back-up to Nabi in the pace department. And like Nabi, Nazir too has over the years built up solid experience.

"For the past two years, we have been playing red-ball tournaments outside of our own state," Nabi said. "We also played the Buchi Babu tournament in Tamil Nadu. So our practice was very good. The same team that plays Ranji also went there. So it helped us a lot."

One of the sounding boards for this team is Mithun Manhas , the former Delhi captain who now leads their cricket operations as director. Manhas took over after Irfan Pathan and Milap Mewada left as mentor and coach respectively following Covid. Success hasn't come overnight; it has taken three years for Manhas and the others to get it right. Manhas' challenge will now be to ensure, unlike earlier, this isn't a case of taking two steps forward and then three back.

This season, Manhas brought in Paras Dogra . At 40, he's the oldest member of the side, but also the most experienced, having played 142 first-class games at the time of writing. Dogra took over the captaincy, a tough ask for anyone coming in. While he has been short of runs (216 runs in 12 innings), his experience has certainly lent a degree of calmness.

Dogra has had the support of Ajay Sharma , the former India batter, who was brought on as head coach three years ago. While the start to his tenure wasn't great, the JKCA hasn't been swayed by short-term results.

Prior to the season, former Rajasthan batter Dishant Yagnik was brought in as fielding coach. He conducted camps along with Ajay for the batters. Then there were other moves which helped, like the BCCI deciding to split the Ranji Trophy season in two to avoid games getting affected by fog during peak winter in north India, something that cost them last year.

Shubham Khajuria is Jammu and Kashmir's leading run-scorer this season • PTI

"All our three home games in 2023-24 were badly hit," Nabi said. Barely any action could take place over four days in the matches against Himachal Pradesh (65.3 overs), Delhi (42) and Uttarakhand (39) in Jammu. While the first two of those games took place in early January, even the one against Uttarakhand in early February was fogged out. It meant J&K could hardly challenge for a knockouts berth.

****

For the first time, J&K brought on a bowling coach in an official capacity two years ago when Manhas called up former Rajasthan quick Pudiyangum Krishnakumar . Until then, Abdul Qayoom, the former J&K player, had been in an overseeing role. "We never had a bowling coach before him," Nabi said. "So I've practiced a lot with him. I worked with him on my outswing, and I have been getting very good outswing since then."

Khajuria, J&K's highest run-getter this season, credited Manhas for the resurgence, especially when it came to the planning part.

"I feel we lacked in off-season camps and preparation," Khajuria said. "In these three years, we have had a different coach for batting, bowling and fielding. Every year when the season ends, Mithun bhaiya summons all the players and asks what was lacking during that season. And with everyone's feedback, that thing [which was lacking] is even implemented next year."

He also underlined how the preparation was different.

"After the [List A] Vijay Hazare Trophy got over, we reached Jammu on January 6. Thereafter, we had our camp from January 9 onwards; we hardly took a two-day break in between," he said. "We practiced there till January 15, and realising the massive difference between the weather in Jammu and Mumbai, the association sent us to Mumbai on the same day itself. That was eight days before our match, during which we practiced there."

Both Nabi and Khajuria were part of the XI in the 2019-20 quarter-final heartbreak. As experienced players now, they have had a ringside view of the challenges the team has had to endure since.

Auqib Nabi, with 38 scalps, finished the league stage as the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers • PTI

"The biggest problem is that we don't have any infrastructure in J&K; it is coming up a bit, but it's still not a lot," Nabi said. "For instance, I come from Baramulla, where we don't have enough nets to practice. We have to practice on our own.

"There are not many turf cricket in Kashmir. Some [players] go out of state to practice. But over the last one or two years, JKCA has helped us play a lot of matches. So there has been a lot of improvement in our performance."

And people with expertise in the domestic circuit - Ajay Sharma is a Ranji Trophy legend - has only helped. Especially people like Khajuria.

Over the course of the ongoing domestic season, Khajuria has cracked 255 in a Ranji game against Maharashtra, 159 against Chhattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and 85* against Uttar Pradesh in the [T20] Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - all of them the highest by a J&K batter in the respective tournaments' history.

"Ajay sir has been asking me to play the long innings," Khajuria said. "Often, I used to get out in the 30s or 40s. That has stopped happening now. So the mindset has changed. Earlier, the environment of J&K's dressing room was not like this either. [But] now, everyone talks about winning. We have had [three] different Man-of-the-Match winners across our five victories. Everyone has contributed. Now it is the case of trying to win every match."