Live blog - Rahane falls early in Mumbai's chase; Saurashtra lose their way

Plate Group, Rangpo, October 11 - 14, 2024, Ranji Trophy Plate League
Visitors Saurashtra are 61 for 7 as I type, still 103 runs behind Tamil Nadu. They had started Day 4 at 35 for 5, and the hosts' left-arm quick Gurjapneet Singh adds two more to his overnight tally of four wickets. The only positive for Saurashtra at the moment is the presence of their veterans Sheldon Jackson and Jaydev Unadkat at the crease, as they look to wipe out the deficit to avoid an innings defeat to start the season.
Bhargav Bhatt bowled one with a flat trajectory on a fullish length on middle and off, and trapped Rahane at the crease. The Mumbai captain only came half forward to try and block, and was hit on his pads. Baroda strike early on Day 4, but... Shreyas Iyer arrives, and reverse sweeps his first ball for four over point. Game on in Vadodara!
MP's left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya went around the wicket to Mayank Agarwal. The ball was full and just outside leg, and as Agarwal looked to defend with bat behind pad, the ball just brushed his glove to pop up to silly mid-off. Karnataka lose a wicket in the first over in Indore after MP declare at 425 for 8.
The Mumbai captain takes a good stride forward to drive to deep point to get his side ticking in their chase of 262 in Vadodara. They resumed the day at 42 for 2, with the pitch offering plenty of turn and bounce for the Baroda spinners. The first ball of the second over jumps on to him and cramps him for room, before popping up to nearly fall into the diving wicketkeeper's gloves.
Monday morning might be meant for resumption of the mundane tasks after the weekend break, but action at the cricket is never far away. Welcome to Day 4, the final day's play of the first leg of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. A few games out of the 19 across both the Elite and Plate groups are already done, and here's Vishal Dikshit's recording of Day 3's action from all the games.
Mizoram Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|0
|2
|lbw
|0
|2
|bowled
|29
|51
|caught
|16
|38
|caught
|0
|11
|bowled
|35
|51
|caught
|0
|2
|bowled
|4
|16
|caught
|75
|38
|lbw
|0
|1
|not out
|0
|1
|Extras
|(lb 1)
|Total
|160(10 wkts; 35.3 ovs)
<1 / 2>