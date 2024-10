Live blog - Rahane falls early in Mumbai's chase; Saurashtra lose their way

Visitors Saurashtra are 61 for 7 as I type, still 103 runs behind Tamil Nadu. They had started Day 4 at 35 for 5, and the hosts' left-arm quick Gurjapneet Singh adds two more to his overnight tally of four wickets. The only positive for Saurashtra at the moment is the presence of their veterans Sheldon Jackson and Jaydev Unadkat at the crease, as they look to wipe out the deficit to avoid an innings defeat to start the season.