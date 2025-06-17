Netherlands win epic contest after three Super Overs against Nepal

Netherlands 152 for 7 (Nidamanuru 35, Vikramjit 30, Lamichhane 3-18, Nandan 2-18) beat Nepal 152 for 8 (Paudel 48, Bhurtel 34, Doram 3-14) via a third Super Over

Historic scenes unfolded in Glasgow as the Netherlands-Nepal game went into a third Super Over, with Netherlands prevailing in a thrilling contest. This was the first time any men's professional match - T20 or List A - had gone into a third Super Over, and it was Netherlands who eventually came on top in a topsy-turvy encounter.

With Nepal requiring 16 to win the match in the final over of regular time, Nandan Yadav hit fast bowler Ryan Klein for 4, 2, 2, 4 and took the game into the first Super Over.

Left-arm spinner Daniel Doram was tasked with bowling the over, and he went for 19 with Kushal Bhurtel smashing him for two sixes and a four. Doram had conceded just 14 in his four overs and picked up three wickets during regular time. Michael Levitt then launched a six the first ball and Max O'Dowd went 6 and 4 off the final two balls to take the game into a second Super Over.

Lalit Rajbanshi was then smashed for two sixes off his first three balls but came back well as Netherlands were kept to 17 in Super Over No. 2. Rohit Paudel crashed a six first ball while Dipendra Singh Airee hit a four as the equation came down to seven off the final ball. Airee then smashed Klein over cow corner to take the game into a third Super Over for the first time.

Offspinner Zach Lion-Cachet started the third Super Over, and grabbed the wickets of Paudel and debutant Rupesh Singh as Nepal failed to score a run. Levitt then held his cool and thumped Sandeep Lamichhane for a six over long-on to finally end a thrilling contest.

Earlier defending 152, left-arm pacer Ben Fletcher had a dream start to his T20I career, getting Lokesh Bam caught behind with a full and wide delivery. Klein then had Anil Sah caught at mid-on as Nepal slipped to 9 for 2 in 2.1 overs. But Bhurtel and Paudel took the attack to Netherlands.

Nepal raced to 52 for 2 in five overs before Doram ended Bhurtel's brisk stay on 34. The runs dried up after the powerplay, with Doram taking charge. He got rid of Airee and then Kiran Thagunna as Nepal could only reach 97 for 5 after 15 overs. With 56 required off the last five overs, it was Rupesh who got Nepal going with a four and six but fell soon after. Paudel and Karan KC kept Nepal in it before the game ran into overtime.

In the first innings, seamer Nandan took the new ball for Nepal and was taken for two back-to-back fours by O'Dowd before the opener planted fast bowler Karan over the ropes. But the introduction of spin changed the narrative.

Rajbanshi struck with his first ball, sending O'Dowd back. Lamichhane was introduced into the attack after six overs and made an immediate impact. He first flattened Levitt's middle stump with his second ball and four balls later had Netherlands captain Scott Edwards caught at deep backward square leg.