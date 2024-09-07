Matches (9)
Live
3rd T20I, Edinburgh, September 07, 2024, Australia tour of Scotland
Scotland FlagScotland
(2.2/20 ov) 18/1
Australia FlagAustralia

Australia chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 7.71
forecasterLive Forecast:SCOT 158
Report

Australia hand Connolly a debut and bowl in third T20I

Scotland meanwhile made four changes from Friday as they look to secure a consolation win

Abhimanyu Bose
07-Sep-2024 • 13 mins ago
Cooper Connolly strikes a pose after getting his Western Australia cap, Western Australia vs Tasmania, Sheffield Shield final, 1st day, Perth, March 21, 2024

Cooper Connolly has played only 20 matches at the domestic level  •  Getty Images

Australia chose to bowl vs Scotland
Australia made one change and opted to field after winning the toss in the third T20I at Edinburgh. Having sealed the series with a win on Friday, Australia handed a debut to 21-year-old batting allrounder Cooper Connolly, who came in for fast bowler Xavier Bartlett.
Connolly makes his debut having played just 20 matches at the domestic level.
While that was Australia's only change, Scotland made four tweaks from the side that turned up on Friday. Opener Oliver Hairs came back for Michael Jones, while Matthew Cross returned as the wicketkeeper in place of Charlie Tear. Fast bowlers Jack Jarvis and Safyaan Sharif came in for Christopher Greaves and Brad Wheal.
After heavy fog had delayed the the toss and the start of play on Friday by half an hour, there were no such delays on Saturday. Australia have already taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series.
Playing XI:
Scotland: George Munsey, Oliver Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (capt), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Christopher Sole, Bradley Currie, Safyaan Sharif
Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Cameron Green, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa
ScotlandAustraliaScotland vs AustraliaAustralia tour of Scotland

Abhimanyu Bose is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
AUS 74.99%
SCOTAUS
100%50%100%SCOT InningsAUS Innings

Current Over 3 • SCOT 18/1

Ollie Hairs b Hardie 12 (8b 1x4 1x6) SR: 150
W
Live Forecast: SCOT 162
Scotland Innings
Player NameRB
HG Munsey
not out56
OJ Hairs
bowled128
Extras(w 1)
Total18(1 wkt; 2.2 ovs)
