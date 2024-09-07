Australia hand Connolly a debut and bowl in third T20I

Australia chose to bowl vs Scotland

Australia made one change and opted to field after winning the toss in the third T20I at Edinburgh. Having sealed the series with a win on Friday, Australia handed a debut to 21-year-old batting allrounder Cooper Connolly , who came in for fast bowler Xavier Bartlett

Connolly makes his debut having played just 20 matches at the domestic level.

While that was Australia's only change, Scotland made four tweaks from the side that turned up on Friday. Opener Oliver Hairs came back for Michael Jones, while Matthew Cross returned as the wicketkeeper in place of Charlie Tear. Fast bowlers Jack Jarvis and Safyaan Sharif came in for Christopher Greaves and Brad Wheal.

After heavy fog had delayed the the toss and the start of play on Friday by half an hour, there were no such delays on Saturday. Australia have already taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match T20I series.

Playing XI:

Scotland: George Munsey, Oliver Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (capt), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Christopher Sole, Bradley Currie, Safyaan Sharif