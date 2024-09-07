Matches (9)
Scotland vs Australia, 3rd T20I at Edinburgh, SCO vs AUS, Sep 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scotland
NR
W
W
L
L
Australia
W
W
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT9 M • 283 Runs • 35.38 Avg • 145.87 SR
SCOT9 M • 196 Runs • 28 Avg • 123.27 SR
AUS10 M • 413 Runs • 45.89 Avg • 173.52 SR
AUS9 M • 190 Runs • 23.75 Avg • 135.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.96 Econ • 13 SR
SCOT6 M • 9 Wkts • 4.91 Econ • 15.33 SR
AUS10 M • 20 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 11.4 SR
AUS7 M • 10 Wkts • 8.47 Econ • 11.4 SR
Squad
SCOT
AUS
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Grange Cricket Club Ground, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|T20I no. 2846
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
|Match days
|07 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
Scotland vs Australia News
Watt's the fuss: Mark Watt's 25-yard 'long ball' resurfaces against Australia
Inglis and Stoinis stepped away against the unusual deliveries and they were declared 'dead balls'
Stats - Head and Marsh set new standards with boundary barrage
All the big numbers from Australia's breathtaking chase against Scotland in Edinburgh
Travis Head's 80 off 25 blows Scotland away
Australia raced to a seven-wicket victory with more than 10 overs to spare
Scotland 'after a little bit of blood' in Australia rematch
The T20I series in Edinburgh is the first bilateral meeting between the teams since 2013