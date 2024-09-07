Matches (9)
Duleep Trophy
CPL 2024
T20 Blast
ENG v SL
RHF Trophy
SCO vs AUS

Scotland vs Australia, 3rd T20I at Edinburgh, SCO vs AUS, Sep 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I, Edinburgh, September 07, 2024, Australia tour of Scotland
Scotland FlagScotland
Australia FlagAustralia
Tomorrow
1:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HG Munsey
9 M • 283 Runs • 35.38 Avg • 145.87 SR
MH Cross
9 M • 196 Runs • 28 Avg • 123.27 SR
TM Head
10 M • 413 Runs • 45.89 Avg • 173.52 SR
MR Marsh
9 M • 190 Runs • 23.75 Avg • 135.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MRJ Watt
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.96 Econ • 13 SR
BJ Currie
6 M • 9 Wkts • 4.91 Econ • 15.33 SR
A Zampa
10 M • 20 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 11.4 SR
MP Stoinis
7 M • 10 Wkts • 8.47 Econ • 11.4 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
SCOT
AUS
Player
Role
Richie Berrington (c)
Top order Batter
Charlie Cassell 
Bowler
Matthew Cross 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brad Currie 
Bowler
Jasper Davidson 
Bowler
Chris Greaves 
Bowler
Ollie Hairs 
Opening Batter
Jack Jarvis 
Bowler
Michael Jones 
Top order Batter
Michael Leask 
Allrounder
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
George Munsey 
Opening Batter
Safyaan Sharif 
Bowler
Chris Sole 
Bowler
Charlie Tear 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mark Watt 
Bowler
Brad Wheal 
Bowler
Match details
Grange Cricket Club Ground, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
Series
Season2024
Match numberT20I no. 2846
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
Match days07 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
