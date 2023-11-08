Queensland fight back after McAndrew's career-best

South Australia earned a lead of 121 but struggle in their second innings to set up a fascinating final day

South Australia 359 for 5 dec and 131 for 8 (Sandhu 3-25) lead Queensland 238 (Peirson 61, McAndrew 6-41) by 252 runs

South Australia paceman Nathan McAndrew took career-best figures on day three of the intriguingly poised Sheffield Shield clash against Queensland.

The 30-year-old claimed 6 for 41 at the Gabba to help dismiss the Bulls for 238. At stumps South Australia were 131 for 8 - an overall lead of 252 - after the hosts came roaring back into the match with an inspired final session in the field.

Seventeen wickets fell on a day dominated by the bowlers. With clear skies forecast for the final day, the match is set up for an outright result with both sides in it.

Queensland resumed day three on 82 for 1 but McAndrew made an early statement with the wicket of Bryce Street from the third ball of the morning.

Wickets fell at regular intervals in the opening session and McAndrew had five of them by lunch, including the prize scalp of captain Usman Khawaja to a seaming delivery the Test opener feathered behind.

Fellow paceman Harry Conway found his groove at the other end and Queensland slumped to 180 for 8 just before lunch.

Enforcing the follow-on appeared to be a likely option for the Redbacks at that point but wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson launched a rescue mission as he so often does. He found a willing ally in fast bowler Mark Steketee in a 68-run ninth wicket stand.

Khawaja's aggressive captaincy reaped rewards as he went in search of second innings wickets. He had six slips at one point while Michael Neser was bowling to Nathan McSweeney to showcase his intent.

That aggressive approach paid dividends from the moment first-innings century maker Henry Hunt was bowled by Jack Wildermuth for a duck.

Legspinner Mitch Swepson bowled with confidence and guile and cleaned up the Redbacks' other first-innings centurion McSweeney with a rip snorter.