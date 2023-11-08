Matches (6)
RESULT
12th Match, Brisbane, November 06 - 09, 2023, Sheffield Shield
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
359/5d & 151
Queensland FlagQueensland
(T:273) 238 & 269

South Aust won by 3 runs

Player Of The Match
6/41 & 3/60
nathan-mcandrew
Report

Queensland fight back after McAndrew's career-best

South Australia earned a lead of 121 but struggle in their second innings to set up a fascinating final day

AAP
08-Nov-2023
Nathan McAndrew bagged career-best figures&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

South Australia 359 for 5 dec and 131 for 8 (Sandhu 3-25) lead Queensland 238 (Peirson 61, McAndrew 6-41) by 252 runs
South Australia paceman Nathan McAndrew took career-best figures on day three of the intriguingly poised Sheffield Shield clash against Queensland.
The 30-year-old claimed 6 for 41 at the Gabba to help dismiss the Bulls for 238. At stumps South Australia were 131 for 8 - an overall lead of 252 - after the hosts came roaring back into the match with an inspired final session in the field.
Seventeen wickets fell on a day dominated by the bowlers. With clear skies forecast for the final day, the match is set up for an outright result with both sides in it.
Queensland resumed day three on 82 for 1 but McAndrew made an early statement with the wicket of Bryce Street from the third ball of the morning.
Wickets fell at regular intervals in the opening session and McAndrew had five of them by lunch, including the prize scalp of captain Usman Khawaja to a seaming delivery the Test opener feathered behind.
Fellow paceman Harry Conway found his groove at the other end and Queensland slumped to 180 for 8 just before lunch.
Enforcing the follow-on appeared to be a likely option for the Redbacks at that point but wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson launched a rescue mission as he so often does. He found a willing ally in fast bowler Mark Steketee in a 68-run ninth wicket stand.
Khawaja's aggressive captaincy reaped rewards as he went in search of second innings wickets. He had six slips at one point while Michael Neser was bowling to Nathan McSweeney to showcase his intent.
That aggressive approach paid dividends from the moment first-innings century maker Henry Hunt was bowled by Jack Wildermuth for a duck.
Legspinner Mitch Swepson bowled with confidence and guile and cleaned up the Redbacks' other first-innings centurion McSweeney with a rip snorter.
Fast bowler Gurinder Sandhu made key late strikes. Exciting 21-year-old Jake Fraser-McGurk played one adventurous shot too many and then Sandhu produced a superb offcutter that allrounder Ben Manenti shouldered arms to.
Queensland Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
BE Street
caught416
MT Renshaw
caught36
JA Burns
caught91187
UT Khawaja
bowled114226
J Clayton
lbw529
JJ Peirson
lbw1322
MG Neser
lbw04
JD Wildermuth
caught2138
GS Sandhu
bowled03
MT Steketee
caught43
MJ Swepson
not out03
Extras(lb 7, nb 5, w 2)
Total269(10 wkts; 88.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Sheffield Shield
TEAMMWLDPT
TAS420219.86
SOA422018.89
WA421118.18
NSW412113.55
QLD412112.14
VIC412111.27
Full Table
