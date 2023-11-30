Matches (33)
IND v AUS (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (6)
BAN v NZ (1)
Legends League (2)
IND v ENG (W-A) (1)
Hazare Trophy (18)
Sheffield Shield (2)
SA v WI (A tour) (1)
WBBL 2023 (1)
RESULT
18th Match, Brisbane, November 28 - December 01, 2023, Sheffield Shield
PrevNext
Queensland FlagQueensland
274/8d & 137/3
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
330

Match drawn

Player Of The Match
132
hilton-cartwright
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Table
News
Photos
Report

Green makes Test recall case with classy 96

Hilton Cartwright also struck a fine century as Western Australia earned a first-innings lead

Cameron Green was back in the red-ball groove&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Cameron Green was back in the red-ball groove  •  Getty Images

Western Australia 330 (Cartwright 132, Green 96, Sandhu 5-77, Steketee 4-50) lead Queensland 274 for 8 dec by 56 runs
Cameron Green made a compelling statement in his quest for a recall to Australia's Test team with a scintillating Sheffield Shield innings of 96 for Western Australia.
Coming in at No. 4, the 24-year-old allrounder struck 15 boundaries, plus a six off Queensland spinner Mitchell Swepson, in an innings that was all class at the Gabba.
Green decided to sit out the BBL season to focus on red-ball cricket and in attempt to win back the national team place he lost to state team-mate Mitchell Marsh for this year's Ashes tour.
He could not have made a stronger case for reinstatement in a 170-run partnership with centurion Hilton Cartwright that took Western Australia from a precarious 29 for 3 to 330 all out.
Green's cover and straight driving was of the highest standard and it came as a surprise when he was well caught by Michael Neser in the gully just after tea.
"A hundred would have been nice. That's a good way to put your name back in there," he told reporters. "I'm pretty comfortable with where I'm at, think I've got a lot of improvement to do and today was really nice to get rewards for things I've been working on.
"[This game has] been the back of my mind for a month now. You always want to keep thinking about the World Cup when you are over there, but when you're not playing your mind switches to what's next. There's always a silver lining when you don't get a picked, a chance to improve your game which I haven't had the chance to do for a long time with playing a lot."
Even if Green does not displace Marsh for December's first Test against Pakistan in Perth, Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald indicated on SEN Radio this week there could be an option to play Marsh alongside Green once David Warner retires after the New Year's Test in Sydney.
The widely accepted view was that one of Cameron Bancroft, Matt Renshaw or Marcus Harris would replace Warner, but McDonald suggested another batter could be moved up to open. That could pave the way for Green and Marsh to bat in the same order.
"It's always nice batting up the order, have always done it in my junior career and love doing it for WA," Green said. "I've always wanted to...bat higher but obviously you have to put runs on the board and we've got quite a few guys in the Australian team making a lot of runs."
Bancroft, bowled by Jack Wildermuth for 7, was unable to add to his impressive season's haul when he was out early on day three.
Cartwright was in great touch for his eighth first-class century and unleashed after negotiating some quality seam bowling.
The 31-year-old displayed the poise and shot-making ability that led to him playing two Tests for Australia in 2017.
Mark Steketee and Gurinder Sandhu collected the bulk of the wickets for Queensland.
With one day remaining the match is likely to end in a draw, but after taking a 56-run first-innings lead Western Australia are a chance of making it interesting if they can snare early wickets on Friday.
Cameron GreenHilton CartwrightWestern AustraliaQueenslandAustraliaQueensland vs West AustSheffield Shield

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Queensland Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
MT Renshaw
caught622
JA Burns
not out62175
M Labuschagne
caught2478
UT Khawaja
bowled2252
J Clayton
not out754
Extras(b 1, lb 5, nb 9, w 1)
Total137(3 wkts; 62 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Sheffield Shield
TEAMMWLDPT
TAS631229.77
WA631228.22
VIC632126.12
NSW623121.59
SOA624021.41
QLD613215.12
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved