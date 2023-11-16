Harris and Handscomb dig in on tricky MCG pitch

The scoring rate barely touched two an over for most of the day against an depleted Queensland attack

Marcus Harris fought hard for his runs on the opening day • Getty Images

Victoria 201 for 4 (Harris 73, Handscomb 66) vs Queensland

Victoria battled their way through a slow first day of their Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland at the MCG.

On a tricky, green pitch, they carefully went about their business after being sent in to bat by Usman Khawaja. Test contender Marcus Harris hit a patient, but important 73 in front of national selector Tony Dodemaide.

Coming off a century on a flat pitch at the Junction Oval against Tasmania last week, this knock, from 212 balls, was arguably better as it was made in tough conditions.

Harris, along with Cameron Bancroft, is in line to replace David Warner when the veteran opener bows out of Test cricket in January. He was eventually bowled somewhat unluckily as the ball rebounded from his pad into leg stump.

Fellow Test prospect Peter Handscomb hit 66 before falling caught behind to Jack Wildermuth.

Victoria's run-rate is sitting at just above two-an-over and they will need to lift that significantly on Friday if they want to force a result in the four-day match.

Queensland were rocked by the withdrawals of quicks Michael Neser and Mark Steketee ahead of the match. Coming off two agonising defeats in a row, the Bulls are without arguably their two most important bowlers.

Neser returned to Brisbane to be with his partner giving birth, while Steketee woke up feeling ill and withdrew from the team.

Former Western Australian bowler Liam Guthrie was brought into the Queensland team.

Guthrie claimed the key wicket of Will Pucovski, who has been below his prolific best since returning to the Shield side this season, for 5.

With Test spinner Todd Murphy resting, left-armer Doug Warren was handed a first-class debut for Victoria.