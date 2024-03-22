Gannon leads Western Australia's late surge to take control of Shield final

Tasmania could barely get their scoring rate above two an over then lost late wickets

Matthew Wade: 'I call myself the first genuine allrounder: bat, bowl, field, keep'

Tasmania 152 for 6 (Jewell 45, Gannon 3-26) trail Western Australia 347 (Whiteman 104, Connolly 90, Cartwright 55, Short 50, Carlisle 3-65) by 195 runs

Western Australia grabbed control of the Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania after a sustained attack on day two resulted in the late wickets of Jordan Silk and Beau Webster

Tasmania reached stumps at 152 for 6 having struggled to cope with an onslaught from WA's outstanding attack led by Cameron Gannon , who used his towering frame to devastating effect.

Spinner Corey Rocchiccioli , who is battling a flu, produced a lionhearted performance to continue his outstanding season as he continued his penchant for bowling on the WACA. He claimed the only two wickets of an attritional second session to finish with 2 for 44 from 22 overs.

"I think those last couple of wickets might have helped us get ahead of the game. We just need to continue to go out there and get these four wickets," said debutant Cooper Connolly who scored 90 in WA's first innings.

There's almost no chance of Tasmania overtaking WA on bonus points, so they will have to win the game to end an 11-year title drought. They suffered a double late blow by Gannon when Silk was superly caught by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis before Aaron Hardie claimed an athletic catch to dismiss Webster.

"Obviously not in a great position, but we're still within touching distance," Tasmania opener Caleb Jewell said.

Aaron Hardie got one through Jake Doran late in the day • Getty Images

WA's first innings received a lift with Connolly falling short of being the second youngest Shield final centurion behind Phillip Hughes.

WA resumed at 325 for 8, with anticipation high as a number of patrons rocked up early in the hope of seeing something extraordinary from a 20-year-old some observers have compared to Shaun Marsh.

Connolly started on 73 after his fireworks late on day one, but didn't go for broke even after the early wicket of Gannon. He received strong support from No.11 Rocchiccioli, who shed his attacking instincts and defended solidly. Every ball he survived received applause from the fans, who cheered with gusto at each run from Connolly.

With the field spread far and wide, Connolly was tasked with playing a game of cat and mouse, but on 86 he unfurled a big stroke that was mistimed and hung in the air only to be dropped at deep backward point by Bradley Hope. It was reminiscent of the epic BBL final when he survived a similar drop from Josh Brown, but Connolly could not cash in as he succumbed shortly later.

Connolly's innings ended tamely on his 115th ball when he was caught in two minds and edged the hardworking Iain Carlisle to slip. Connolly scurried off to a standing ovation from the WACA faithful as Tasmania were soon faced with a thorough examination from WA's miserly quicks.

In his last first-class match, Matthew Wade was trapped lbw just before lunch by a superb inswinger from Gannon and he seemingly accepted his fate as he trudged off the ground not appearing disappointed at the decision.

It didn't take long for Corey Rocchiccioli to have an impact • Getty Images

Gannon and Joel Paris exploited the conditions superbly with Tasmania crawling at barely a run an over. Having survived close calls, Jewell and Charlie Wakim fought hard and combined for a 68-run partnership but eventually WA's pressure proved too much.

After Jarrod Freeman spun the ball sharply on day one, Rocchiccioli loomed as the dangerman and he immediately caused problems. Wakim countered by using his feet and clubbing a six over the long-on boundary, which required Hilton Cartwright to scale the white pickets and find the ball amid the vacant seating.

But it was a risky strategy and proved his undoing when he holed out to Cartwright then Rocchiccioli, just before tea, dismissed Jewell caught behind with a sharp delivery that bounced and hit the edge.

WA eyed further inroads in the final session where wickets often fall in clumps late in the day at the WACA. On restricted bowling duties, Hardie bowled menacingly from the get go and was rewarded by dismissing Jake Doran with a cracking delivery.

But WA were left frustrated with numerous loud appeals turned down with Silk on 28 appearing to edge a rising Gannon delivery outside the off stump.