Patterson ends long Shield century drought as NSW dominate WA

New South Wales 493 for 9 (Patterson 167*, Konstas 88) lead Western Australia 211 (Inglis 41, Edwards 5-41, Bird 3-48) by 252 runs

Sam Konstas has missed out on another century but teammate Kurtis Patterson managed to break a long drought to give New South Wales a chance of pulling off victory in their Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia at the SCG.

The Blues went to stumps on day three at 463 for 9 in their first innings, with a lead of 252 after WA were rolled for 211. Heavy rain washed out most of day two, but NSW made up for that lost time by piling on the runs on Sunday.

Konstas (88) resumed on his overnight score of 80, but his hopes of scoring his fourth century of the summer were dashed when he edged Lance Morris to second slip.

Patterson picked up where Konstas left off, scoring an unbeaten 167 off 255 balls to lift the home side to a big first-innings lead. It marked a big turnaround for Patterson, who was dropped last season amidst a form slump.

He now has 527 runs this season at an astounding average of 105.40, thrusting his name back into the national selection puzzle to add to his two Tests.

Patterson yelled out in joy upon reaching his century - his first ton in 769 days. The previous highest first-class total by Patterson was 157 on debut as an 18-year-old, but he surged past that late on day three.

The 31-year-old struck 15 fours and three sixes during his glittering knock, while Chris Green (35) and Jack Edwards (30) added some handy runs lower down the order.

WA paceman Brody Couch finished with 3 for 66, while Morris (2 for 69) and Cameron Gannon (2 for 99) also chipped in.

Spinner Corey Rocchiccioli, who is trying to earn a spot on Australia's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, returned figures of 1 for 87 off 27 overs.

For WA, the final day will be all about survival given there's no hope the defending champions can win the match. NSW sit second last on the table, and desperately need to win in order to revive their finals hopes.