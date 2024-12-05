Matches (13)
NSW vs West Aust, 16th Match at Sydney, Sheffield Shield, Dec 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match, Sydney, December 06 - 09, 2024, Sheffield Shield
New South Wales FlagNew South Wales
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
Today
11:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 12:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
O Davies
10 M • 714 Runs • 44.63 Avg • 74.84 SR
S Konstas
8 M • 538 Runs • 41.38 Avg • 50.75 SR
HWR Cartwright
10 M • 711 Runs • 41.82 Avg • 51.26 SR
J Goodwin
9 M • 659 Runs • 38.76 Avg • 43.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JM Bird
6 M • 26 Wkts • 2.7 Econ • 37.07 SR
CP Tremain
5 M • 25 Wkts • 2.43 Econ • 34.4 SR
CJ Rocchiccioli
9 M • 41 Wkts • 3.27 Econ • 54.43 SR
CJ Gannon
8 M • 37 Wkts • 2.9 Econ • 40.4 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Sydney Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Match days6,7,8,9 December 2024 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News

The 19-year-old made a superb century against the Indians in Canberra to further his case

NSW selector Stuart Clark said CA had asked for Zampa to be selected, but the board has said that it does not give such selection directives

Sam Elliott and Todd Murphy shared seven wickets as the home side were left to regret some poor cricket

Time was running out when the allrounder struck twice in an over to end NSW's resistance

The visitors sensed victory before rain wiped out 17 overs and they ran out of time

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
VIC531127.06
WA521223.2
SOA521221.47
TAS512218.22
NSW512216.11
QLD502312.31
Full Table