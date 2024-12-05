Matches (13)
NSW vs West Aust, 16th Match at Sydney, Sheffield Shield, Dec 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
16th Match, Sydney, December 06 - 09, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NSW
D
L
D
W
L
West Aust
D
W
W
L
D
Match centre Ground time: 12:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NSW10 M • 714 Runs • 44.63 Avg • 74.84 SR
NSW8 M • 538 Runs • 41.38 Avg • 50.75 SR
10 M • 711 Runs • 41.82 Avg • 51.26 SR
9 M • 659 Runs • 38.76 Avg • 43.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NSW6 M • 26 Wkts • 2.7 Econ • 37.07 SR
NSW5 M • 25 Wkts • 2.43 Econ • 34.4 SR
9 M • 41 Wkts • 3.27 Econ • 54.43 SR
8 M • 37 Wkts • 2.9 Econ • 40.4 SR
Squad
NSW
WA
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|-
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|6,7,8,9 December 2024 - day (4-day match)
