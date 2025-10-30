Live report - Kotian four-for leads India A fightback

N Jagadeesan had to be replaced at the last moment • Tanuj/ Ekana Cricket Stadium

N Jagadeesan was originally in the squad, but he had to be replaced at the n'th hour by Ishan Kishan because of an injury at training. And that means India A will have to find a makeshift option to partner Ayush Mhatre. Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan are the contenders.

Here are some musings from Sai Sudharsan:

"It's a great responsibility [to bat at No. 3 for India], and I'm grateful for the opportunity. No. 3 is also like an opening spot. There's not a big difference, to be honest. But playing for India, wherever we get an opportunity, we have to be on point, not just fill a place but be really ready for whichever spot we play.