Live report - Kotian four-for leads India A fightback

Live report - Kotian four-for leads India A fightbackBy Shashank Kishore
India A nudge ahead
Rishabh Pant spent an entire day on the field, seemingly untroubled by his foot, as he returned to action after more than two months in rehab for a foot injury sustained while batting during the fourth England v India Test in Manchester.
N Jagadeesan wasn’t as lucky, after B Sai Sudharsan’s spikes got stuck into his right hand during a training session on match eve, forcing the selectors to summon Ishan Kishan as cover. Jagadeesan’s injury meant an opportunity at the top of the order for Ayush Mhatre, the Mumbai opener, who was originally to play only the second four-day fixture.
All eyes were on Pant right from when he arrived early and began the day with warm-ups, timed sprints and a good batting hit prior to toss, which he won to put South Africa A into bat. On a green surface at the Centre of Excellence that offered plenty of seam movement and swing, this seemed a perfectly justifiable decision. But gritty efforts from Jordan Hermann and Zubayr Hamza drove South Africa A to 299 for 9 at stumps, which they would be disappointed with because there was promise of a lot more.
3
5
Kotian takes his fourth
Prenelan Subrayen is his latest victim, bowled attempting to drive only for the ball to spin back in to beat the inside edge and crash into the stumps. A classic off-spinner's dismissal. Tiaan van Vuren at the other end has looked to take runs at every possible opportunity. South Africa A 283 for 7 as we approach the last half hour of play.
2
1
2
Half-century for Ruben Hermann
Like younger brother Jordan, Ruben has brought up a (largely) sturdy half-century, but the reprieve on 38 costs India A just 16 as he's out bowled by a Kotian delivery that scooted low. Ruben was looking to pull but got into a tangle because the ball kept coming back in as well. South Africa A 269/6
Sai Sudharsan puts down a tough chance
Ruben Hermann mistimed a pull that he tried to fetch from well outside off to a Khaleel Ahmed bumper. It hung in the air for a long time, but Sai Sudharsan was a tad late in picking it up. He did well to cover ground and get to the ball but couldn't quite hold on. Ruben was on 38 with South Africa A 240 for 5 in the 67th over. How costly will it prove to be?
1
1
Suthar gets onto the scorecard
Rivaldo Moonsamy's stay is very brief. He's out nicking to slip attempting to drive Manav Suthar, who tossed one up beautifully and got it to rip away off the surface. South Africa A 209/5
2
1
Kotian's slow start to the season
He picked up over 90 wickets in the last three seasons combined, but wickets have been hard to come by for Tanush Kotian over the past few months.
He managed just one wicket in his outing for India A in England, and went wicketless when he played Australia A at home. In the Duleep Trophy final, he was picked away for plenty, finishing with figures of 1 for 117.
And in his only Ranji outing in Srinagar in Round-1, he managed just three wickets across two innings.
In many ways, he has been picked on reputation, not form, and it's only fair he's gotten this chance. Which is why his two wickets will do him a world of good here. He's bowled well, held his own despite being attacked early on.
It helps to have some excellent support from Manav Suthar at the other end.
1
1
Kotian removes set Jordan Hermann
Picks his second and Jordan Hermann is lbw. Kotian's drift does him in as he looks to play towards mid-on, but the ball straightens to beat the outside edge and trap him plumb in front. He was looking really good, but has to go for 71. South Africa A 192/4 at tea
2
Ackermann can't cash in
Ackermann, the captain, has looked busy for much of his short stay. Playing spin well, especially the lap sweep and paddle. On 18, Tanush Kotian gets one to straighten from around the stumps. Ackermann is rapped on the pad as he looks to whip it across the line. Everyone goes up in an appeal but the umpire is unmoved. But it doesn't cost much for India A as she steps out and flicks Kotian straight to short midwicket in the next over. South Africa A 170/3
2
1
Brar strikes to remove Hamza
Brar has been the liveliest of the fast bowlers in view so far, and the short ball does the trick early. Hamza, though, isn't happy with the decision as he thinks he didn't glove it. He tried to drop his gloves and fend as the ball zipped past. South Africa A 136 for 2
1
1
1
2
Hermann raises half-century
Gets there off 85 balls with a neat, little tuck off his hip for a single. It's been an innings of two parts: he started off in a hurry, pulling anything short from Khaleel in a wayward first spell. Then played an exquisite cover drive, but since Hamza has come in, he's been the mellower of the two. SA 'A' 126/1
1
2
Why is Jagadeesan not playing?
N Jagadeesan was originally in the squad, but he had to be replaced at the n'th hour by Ishan Kishan because of an injury at training. And that means India A will have to find a makeshift option to partner Ayush Mhatre. Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan are the contenders.
Here are some musings from Sai Sudharsan:
"It's a great responsibility [to bat at No. 3 for India], and I'm grateful for the opportunity. No. 3 is also like an opening spot. There's not a big difference, to be honest. But playing for India, wherever we get an opportunity, we have to be on point, not just fill a place but be really ready for whichever spot we play.
"We have great examples. Like KL [Rahul] bhai, who has played in almost all positions and is so versatile. We can learn from him. We have to be ready for all those challenges. I wouldn't say I prefer one or the other. I've played quite a lot at No. 3, even in the IPL, and when I was younger in the Under-14s and Under-16s also I've batted at No. 3. So I enjoy both. It's not a big difference"
1
1
Half-century for Zubayr Hamza
Gets there off 73 balls, with seven fours and a six. He gets to the landmark by stepping out and whipping left-arm spinner Manav Suthar against the turn through midwicket. It's been a changeless knock so far.
His willingness to take on the spinners has been the standout feature. A while ago, Kotian operated from around the stumps and tossed it up with cover open. And Hamza responded by driving him against the turn through the covers.
SA A 108/1, Hamza 56*, Hermann 42*
2
1
Hermann, Hamza attack India A spinners
Tanush Kotian has something to think about almost immediately as he comes on in the 19th over. He's welcomed with a cut shot by Zubayr Hamza, and then when he throws it up, he lofts him inside-out over mid-off. Kotian isn't someone to be disheartened by that, but when he tosses another up in his second over, Hamza lofts him all the way for six.
At the other end, Manav Suthar is first reverse-swept by Hermann, followed by a superb lap-sweep - Rishabh Pant style - as he gets inside the line of the ball.
SA 'A' 85/1. Hamza 43, Hermann 33.
1
1
Hello and welcome from Bengaluru
We're at the Centre of Excellence, with a great vantage view of planes taking off and landing even if not as breathtaking as Queenstown. On a greenish looking surface, Rishabh Pant has elected to bowl first, and India A have their task cut out as Jordan Hermann and Zubayr Hamza are looking increasingly confident.
The only wicket to fall so far - Senokwane - was off a thick outside edge to Ayush Mahtre at first slip off Anshul Kamboj. Since then there have been no major alarms for the batters.
Among the three India A quicks, Gurnoor Brar has been the most impressive. He has hustled both batters for pace, got the ball to move away late to beat Hamza's edge twice. And in general, he seems to have exercised some control that Khaleel and Kamboj, despite picking a wicket, haven't.
South Africa 'A' 51/1 in 15 overs.
1
1