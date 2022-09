A potential free hit for India and South Africa

Of all the gin joints in all the world, David Miller had to walk into one called Gujarat Titans. People had given up on him. That century he made against Royal Challengers Bangalore. That night where the words "in the arc, out of the park" were embossed into the cricketing dictionary had already become a punchline to beat him with every time he failed, especially at the IPL; he's always gone alright for South Africa. But now, having been the single biggest influencer of a title-winning campaign, Miller is a boss wherever he goes. It's even come to the point that the franchise that let him go - Rajasthan Royals - has chased him down and made him captain of not one but two of their other teams around the world.