India women177 for 9 (Raj 50, Ismail 3-28) v South Africa

South Africa women took clusters of wickets at the beginning and end of India women's innings to keep the hosts in check in the first ODI in Lucknow. Shabnim Ismail was the destroyer-in-chief, with 3 for 28 in her 10 overs, while both Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka conceded at less than three runs an over, as South Africa squeezed their hosts, who did not manage a boundary after the 36th over.

At that point, Mithali Raj was still at the crease. Her 54th ODI half-century and eighth against South Africa kept her overall ODI average above 50 and laid the foundation on which India could have built a challenging total. Raj had two partnerships of significance - a 62-run stand fourth-wicket stand with Harmanpreet Kaur and a 52-run fifth-wicket partnership with Deepti Sharma - which helped India recover from 40 for 3, but they had no other stands above 22.

India have not played ODI cricket since November 2019, and last had any international action a year ago, at the T20 World Cup final. Their lack of time in the middle showed, especially compared to South Africa, who are without regular captain Dane van Niekerk but are fresh off a home series against Pakistan.

Sune Luus led them against Pakistan as she is doing in India, and managed six bowlers - including herself - fairly well. Kapp bowled one over less than she could have and it may be argued that Nadine de Klerk was given one too many, but overall South Africa were disciplined and energetic in their effort.

Smriti Mandana started strongly with three boundaries off the first six balls she faced and appeared to be timing the ball well when she bottom edged a Khaka delivery that kept a touch low for Trish Chetty to take a good catch diving forward behind the stumps. In the next over, Jemima Rodrigues got a leading edge against Kapp and Lizelle Lee, at gully, dived to her left to grab the chance.

India were 18 for 2 when Raj arrived at the crease and her first run-scoring shot - a drive that bisected two cover fielders - showed the calm her experience brings. Her first two boundaries were shots of precision rather than power, which she left to Punam Raut, who over-reached. After cutting hard to find the rope off Ismail, Raut was hurried into a pull two balls later and top-edged to fine leg, where Khaka took the catch.

That brought together India's most successful pair, Raj and Kaur, who took them to the half-way mark. Kaur was the aggressor and pounced on any errors in length. She raced to a run-a-ball 40 and brought up India's 100 with a flat-batted swipe to long-leg. But in the next over, Kaur went down the track in an attempt to loft Luus for six, but didn't get enough on the stroke and hit it straight to Ismail at long-off.

Raj, who was on 26 off 50 balls at the time, was left to rebuild and accelerated her scoring rate slightly. Her next 24 runs came off 34 balls and she reached her fifty with a single to deep square in the 38th over and would have wanted to see India's innings through. Two balls after the milestone however, she made the only placement mistake in her innings and hit Ismail to Laura Wolvaardt at point.

Her dismissal sparked a collapse that saw India lose four wickets for eight runs in 40 balls. Sharma was bowled as she moved too far across trying paddle and both Sushma Verma and Jhulan Goswami were caught at point. India went into the last five overs on 160 for 8, and only managed to add 17 runs to their score.