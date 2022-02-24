Sanju Samson is also back for his first T20I since the tour of Sri Lanka last year

Toss: Sri Lanka opt to bowl vs India

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and inserted India in the T20I series opener in Lucknow. Sri Lanka are depleted by the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga, who has tested positive for Covid-19 once again and hence has not even made the trip to India from Australia, and the injured pair of Maheesh Theekshana and Kusal Mendis. Dinesh Chandimal returned to the team and will take the wicketkeeping gloves from Mendis. Legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay will fill in for Theekshana.

India captain Rohit Sharma said that he would have preferred to chase as well. He handed a T20I cap to Rajasthan's bating allrounder Deepak Hooda, who was the second-highest scorer in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's domestic T20 tournament. Hooda's inclusion was among a surfeit of changes in India's XI.

While Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar have both been sidelined from the entire series with injury, Ravindra Jadeja has recovered sufficiently from his injury to return to the team. Yuzvendra Chahal was the only other frontline spin-bowling option, with wrong'un specialist Ravi Bishnoi left out. India also welcomed back Jasprit Bumrah, who had been rested for the white-ball series against West Indies at home. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel will assist Bumrah in the seam attack.

Sanju Samson, too, returned for his first T20I since India's tour of Sri Lanka last year. Ishan Kishan, though, was listed as India's wicketkeeper.

Rohit revealed that Ruturaj Gaikwad was also in line to get a game, but a last-minute wrist issue ruled him out.

India: 1 Ishan Kishan (wk), 2 Rohit Sharma (capt), 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Venkatesh Iyer, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kamil Mishara, 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Janith Liyanage, 5 Dinesh Chandimal (wk), 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Jeffrey Vandersay, 10 Praveen Jayawickrama, 11 Lahiru Kumara