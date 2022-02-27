The visitors brought in Vandersay and Liyanage for Jayawickrama and Mishara

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bat vs India

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka chose to bat first in the third and final T20I in Dharamsala. India captain Rohit Sharma, who plays his 125th game in the format and becomes the most-capped player in T20I history, said he would have chosen to chase anyway if he had won the toss.

India had one forced change, with the keeper-batter Ishan Kishan sitting out as a precautionary measure after suffering a blow to his helmet during the second T20I on Saturday. They also rested three of their bowlers, leaving out the experienced trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

All four replacements were bowlers - wristspinners Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav, and fast bowlers Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj. This meant India would have a shorter batting line-up, with Harshal Patel slotted at No. 7. Sanju Samson is set to keep wicket in Kishan's absence, and the official team sheet also had him opening the batting alongside Rohit.

Sri Lanka made two changes, bringing in the legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay and the batter Janith Liyanage in like-for-like swaps with the left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama and Kamil Mishara.

India already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Sanju Samson (wk), 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Deepak Hooda, 5 Ravindra Jadeja, 6 Venkatesh Iyer, 7 Harshal Patel, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Danushka Gunathilaka, 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Janith Liyanage, 5 Dinesh Chandimal (wk), 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Binura Fernando, 10 Jeffrey Vandersay, 11 Lahiru Kumara.