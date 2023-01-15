Virat Kohli 166*, Shubman Gill 116, India 390

50 overs India 390 for 5 (Kohli 166*, Gill 116, Rajitha 2-81, Kumara 2-87) vs Sri Lanka

Centuries from Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli led India's run-feast on a slow Thiruvananthapuram surface as they set Sri Lanka a target of 391 for a consolation win. It was yet another dominant performance by the top three after India chose to bat first to push themselves to post an above-par score. Rohit Sharma and Gill gave India the quick start they needed before Kohli took over.

Gill fell for 116 off 97 in the 34th over; Kohli scored an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls. These were two contrasting centuries. If the two innings had a pulse, Gill's would have resembled that of a cricketer: explosive power interspersed with near-inactivity. Kohli's was a mid-distance run: a regular, rhythmic mid-to-high heartbeat maintained efficiently without any huffing and puffing. In the home stretch, he turned into a sprinter.

It should not be a surprise. It was only the second ODI century for Gill, who is still coming to terms with pacing international innings, whereas Kohli now has 46 in the format, 10 of them against Sri Lanka, the most any batter has scored against a single opposition

India scored only one run off the bat in their first three overs, which suggested the batters needed to get used to a slow surface, but once they got going, they went hard. The lack of depth in the Sri Lanka bowling showed, which meant the batters could afford to not go hard against Wanindu Hasaranga.

Gill and Rohit scored in spurts. After the slow start, Gill followed a Rohit six with four consecutive fours in the sixth over, bowled by Lahiru Kumara. A brief lull was then broken with two sixes and a four from Rohit in the 10th over, bowled by Kasun Rajitha.

Then five overs went without a boundary immediately after the powerplay. Rohit then tried to manufacture one by pulling a shortish ball in the air in the 16th, and was caught at deep backward square leg, done in by the lack of pace and bounce in the pitch.

Kohli walked in, and cover-drove the second ball he faced for four. In his second over at the wicket, Kohli delivered a one-two to legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay, cover-driving him for four before going back to late-cut the next ball, which was predictably flatter.

Shubman Gill takes a bow after reaching his hundred • Associated Press

Gill, who had gone from 5 off 14 to 35 off 28 to 52 off 55, then opened up with a short-arm slog-swept six off Vandersay. He took 34 balls to get the 48 runs needed for his hundred while Kohli settled into an upgraded version of the already efficient anchor he was: scoring at more than a run a ball without taking any risks.

After he got to his hundred, Gill tried to switch into a higher gear in the last nine overs of the second powerplay, and hit Vandersay for three fours in the 32nd before being defeated by the low bounce of a slower ball from Rajitha in the 33rd.

Kohli, on a risk-free 58 off 56 then, slowly pushed himself ever so slightly to reach 82 off 76 by the end of the 40th over. That the pitch had become even slower and more difficult to score off was apparent in the way Shreyas Iyer struggled for timing.

In the last 10 overs, Sri Lanka's fielding fell to pieces. It began with Vandersay running from long-on and getting lobbed by a Kohli mishit. Kohli acknowledged his luck there, which was also acknowledgement of the wretched luck he has had over the last three years. Then there was an ugly collision between Ashen Bandara and Vandersay as they converged on a ground shot from Kohli.

During his hundred in the first ODI, Kohli seemed to run out of juice towards the end. Here he barely broke a sweat. And once Kohli is fresh and set in the death overs, the pressure on the fielding side is extreme. Catches kept going down, balls kept getting fumbled, loose balls kept arriving, and Kohli went from zero sixes in the first 40 overs to eight by the end of the innings, the most he has hit in an ODI innings