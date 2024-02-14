Matches (9)
3rd ODI (D/N), Pallekele, February 14, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(28.3/50 ov) 156/3
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka

Afghanistan chose to bat.

Current RR: 5.47
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 29/0 (5.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:AFG 295
Afghanistan bat in search of consolation win; Sri Lanka bring in Wellalage and Dananjaya

The visitors also made two changes, with Fareed Ahmad and Sharafuddin Ashraf coming into the side

Madushka Balasuriya
14-Feb-2024 • 1 hr ago
Dunith Wellalage was brought in, with both Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana rested  •  AFP/Getty Images

Afghanistan opt to bat vs Sri Lanka
Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. Sri Lanka have already won the series, holding an unassailable 2-0 lead.
Both sides have made two changes apiece. For Afghanistan, seamer Fareed Ahmad and left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf came in for Noor Ahmad and Gulbadin Naib. Sri Lanka's spin pairing of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana were rested, with spin-bowling allrounder Dunith Wellalage and offspinner Akila Dananjaya coming in to replace them.
In terms of where they hope to improve, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said: "In the last game, our fielding was not good enough; we dropped many catches. We also lost back-to-back wickets, so we're going to try put on good partnerships this time around."
In terms of the pitch and conditions, there were concerns over the possibility of rain, with conditions a little gloomy earlier. But the sun came out later on, and it looked set to stay that way. The pitch was the same as the one used in the second ODI, but was expected to be drier and a touch slower. Farveez Maharoof said the par score could be around 275-280, with dew possibly a factor later on.
Sri Lanka: 1 Avishka Fernando, 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Kusal Mendis (capt, wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Janith Liyanage, 7 Dunith Wellalage, 8 Akila Dananjaya, 9 Asitha Fernando, 10 Pramod Madushan, 11 Dilshan Madushanka
Afghanistan: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Ikram Alikhil (wk), 6 Azmatullah Omarzai, 7 Sharafuddin Ashraf, 8 Mohammad Nabi, 9 Fareed Ahmad, 10 Fazalhaq Farooqi, 11 Qais Ahmad
Afghanistan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
bowled4857
Ibrahim Zadran
run out1310
Rahmat Shah
not out6473
Hashmatullah Shahidi
caught58
Azmatullah Omarzai
not out1823
Extras(lb 5, w 3)
Total156(3 wkts; 28.3 ovs)
