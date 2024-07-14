Matches (20)
MLC (3)
ZIM v IND (1)
LPL (4)
TNPL (3)
T20 Blast (6)
RHF Trophy (3)
RESULT
North Group, Birmingham, July 14, 2024, Vitality Blast
PrevNext
Birmingham Bears FlagBirmingham Bears
198/2
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
(19.2/20 ov, T:199) 154

Bears won by 44 runs

Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Bears take down Falcons to secure home quarter-final

Half-centuries for Moeen, Mousley and Hain before spinners tie chase down

ECB Reporters Network
14-Jul-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Dan Mousley tucks one through the leg side, Durham vs Birmingham Bears, Vitality Blast, Chester-le-Street, May 31, 2024

Dan Mousley top-scored for Birmingham Bears  •  MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Birmingham Bears 198 for 2 (Mousley 60*, Moeen 59, Hain 52*) beat Derbyshire 154 (Briggs 3-24) by 44 runs
Birmingham Bears booked a home quarter-final in the Vitality Blast by comfortably beating Derbyshire Falcons by 44 runs at Edgbaston.
Bears piled up 198 for 2 thanks to powerful half-centuries from Dan Mousley, Sam Hain and Moeen Ali.
A modest start (21 from four overs) turned into a daunting total of which Falcons fell well short at 154 all out from 19.2 overs. No-one passed 30 as spinners Danny Briggs and Jake Lintott dismantled the top and middle orders to take their combined T20 wicket tally to 379.
Bears can now look forward to a home tie in the last eight in which they will aim to avoid the choke which has afflicted them at that stage in the last three seasons. Despite this damaging defeat, Falcons can still qualify but are under pressure to win their last two games, starting at Worcester next Thursday.
Put in, Bears made a subdued start, taking just seven runs from the first 15 balls. Mohammad Amir produced a beauty to have Alex Davies caught behind and Bears hit only four fours in the powerplay which they ended on 41 for 1.
Moeen than exploded into aggression. Having meandered to 25 from 23 balls, he thundered to 50 in just another five with four sixes in five balls off Samit Patel and Alex Thomson. Pat Brown unfurled a clever slower ball which Moeen gloved behind but the impetus created by the captain was emphatically taken up by Mousley and Hain in an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 111 in 62 balls.
Mousley reached his eighth T20 half-century, and second in successive games, from 39 balls. Hain followed to his 33rd T20 half-century from 29 balls, one of which was smashed for arguably the most glorious six in the history of T20, over extra cover off Amir.
Falcons enjoyed a strong powerplay, reaching 60 for 1 for the loss of Luis Reece, who skied George Garton to mid-on, but thereafter the scoreboard pressure took its toll.
David Lloyd lifted his first ball for six but was bamboozled and bowled by Briggs' first ball. Lintott also struck in his first over when Aneurin Donald sought the crowd over long-off but found only Mousley just inside the boundary.
Wayne Madsen and Patel have the talent to tackle the biggest chases but when they perished in the space of four balls Falcons' challenge was over. Patel hit three sixes on his way to 28 but then sliced Lintott to extra cover. Hain collected that catch and was there again when Madsen lifted a drive at Briggs.
The potentially destructive Ross Whiteley fell lbw slog-sweeping at Briggs and Falcons drifted further and further behind the required rate in a fixture that it unlikely to feature on the back pages of tomorrow's papers.
Dan MousleySam HainMoeen AliWarwickshireDerbyshireBears vs DerbyshireT20 Blast

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Derbyshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
LM Reece
caught1515
AHT Donald
caught3019
DL Lloyd
bowled137
WL Madsen
caught1915
SR Patel
caught2818
RA Whiteley
lbw107
BD Guest
caught1515
ZJ Chappell
caught69
AT Thomson
caught33
Mohammad Amir
not out97
PR Brown
bowled01
Extras(lb 2, w 4)
Total154(10 wkts; 19.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS1293181.259
LANCS1263151.110
LEICS1365140.179
NHNTS126414-0.318
YORKS1366130.085
DURH136613-0.413
DERBS1256110.195
WORCS13498-0.203
NOTTS12286-1.908
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR1282181.291
SUSS1284160.660
SOM1274151.076
ESSEX1375150.253
GLOUC1366130.502
HANTS12369-0.649
GLAM12479-1.343
MIDDX12369-1.572
KENT12396-0.946
Full Table