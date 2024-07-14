Agar, Breetzke seal crucial Northants win in eight-over shoot-out
Lewis McManus' late sixes leave Durham on brink of elimination
Northants won by 6 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)
Lewis McManus' late sixes leave Durham on brink of elimination
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|bowled
|0
|1
|bowled
|20
|11
|caught
|31
|14
|not out
|15
|10
|caught
|6
|6
|not out
|12
|2
|Extras
|(lb 4, nb 2, w 1)
|Total
|91(4 wkts; 7.1 ovs)
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|BEARS
|12
|9
|3
|18
|1.259
|LANCS
|12
|6
|3
|15
|1.110
|LEICS
|13
|6
|5
|14
|0.179
|NHNTS
|12
|6
|4
|14
|-0.318
|YORKS
|13
|6
|6
|13
|0.085
|DURH
|13
|6
|6
|13
|-0.413
|DERBS
|12
|5
|6
|11
|0.195
|WORCS
|13
|4
|9
|8
|-0.203
|NOTTS
|12
|2
|8
|6
|-1.908