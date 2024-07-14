Matches (21)
Durham vs Northants, North Group at Chester-le-Street, T20 Blast, Jul 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
North Group, Chester-le-Street, July 14, 2024, Vitality Blast
What will be the toss result?
DURH Win & Bat
NHNTS Win & Bat
DURH Win & Bowl
NHNTS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Durham
W
W
L
L
W
Northants
L
T
A
W
L
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.30 start, First Session 14.30-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.20, Second Session 16.20-17.50
|Match days
|14 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Vitality Blast
North Group
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|BEARS
|10
|8
|2
|16
|1.542
|LANCS
|11
|6
|3
|14
|1.110
|NHNTS
|10
|5
|3
|12
|-0.367
|DERBS
|11
|5
|5
|11
|0.452
|DURH
|11
|5
|5
|11
|-0.583
|LEICS
|11
|4
|5
|10
|0.113
|YORKS
|11
|5
|6
|10
|0.057
|WORCS
|11
|3
|8
|6
|-0.454
|NOTTS
|10
|2
|6
|6
|-2.159