Glamorgan spinners strangle Essex chase after van der Gugten burst
Ingram top-scores with 47 as hosts make it two wins from two
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|41
|31
|lbw
|4
|4
|bowled
|1
|2
|caught
|6
|3
|caught
|53
|33
|caught
|3
|4
|stumped
|3
|5
|caught
|6
|6
|caught
|8
|6
|bowled
|17
|15
|not out
|5
|5
|Extras
|(lb 2, nb 2, w 5)
|Total
|156(10 wkts; 18.5 ovs)
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|BEARS
|10
|8
|2
|16
|1.542
|LANCS
|10
|6
|3
|13
|1.110
|NHNTS
|10
|5
|3
|12
|-0.367
|DURH
|10
|5
|4
|11
|-0.506
|DERBS
|10
|5
|5
|10
|0.452
|LEICS
|10
|4
|4
|10
|0.216
|YORKS
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.091
|NOTTS
|10
|2
|6
|6
|-2.159
|WORCS
|10
|2
|8
|4
|-0.582