Payne four-for in vain as Kent slip past Gloucestershire in wet finish

Daniel Bell-Drummond hits 76 to help visitors come out on right side of DLS calculations

Kent 150 (Bell-Drummond 76, Payne 4-25) beat Gloucestershire 29 for 2 (Gilchrist 2-1) by eight runs (DLS method)

David Payne 's latest white-ball masterclass proved in vain as in-form Gloucestershire suffered a frustrating eight-run defeat to Kent Spitfires on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in a rain-affected Vitality Blast match at Cheltenham.

Needing to win to enhance their chances of achieving a top-four finish in the South Group and a place in the knockout stages, Gloucestershire found themselves in a strong position after bowling the visitors out for 150 in 19.2 overs at the College Ground.

Veteran campaigner Payne was outstanding in taking 4 for 25 in four overs, while Ollie Price finished with 2 for 26 after skipper Jack Taylor had won the toss and elected to bowl. Daniel Bell-Drummond did his utmost to rescue the visitors, scoring 76 off 52 balls and dominating partnerships of 56 and 54 with Joey Evison and Grant Stewart for the fourth and seventh wickets respectively.

Gloucestershire openers Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft then raised 23 in three overs to ease ahead of the DLS requirement, only for the rain forecast for early evening to arrive ahead of schedule with two overs more needing to be bowled to constitute a game.

When play finally resumed an hour later with the home side chasing a revised target of 145 from 19 overs, Kent reasserted themselves, Nathan Gilchrist removing Bancroft and James Bracey in the space of four balls in the fifth over. Umpires Alex Wharf and Ben Peverall took the players off for the second and last time when heavy rain moved back in with Gloucestershire on 29 for 2, now eight runs behind the newly-revised DLS figure, their hopes dashed by a disappointing two-over passage of play which served to fundamentally alter the outcome. The game was abandoned soon afterwards.

Kent's fortuitous win just about keeps alive their outside chances of progressing to the knockout stages, while fifth-placed Gloucestershire head to Taunton needing to win Sunday's West Country derby if they are to keep pace with the leaders.

Gloucestershire went into this fixture on the back of three straight wins and that momentum was further buoyed when left-arm seamer Payne claimed three wickets in a devastating 10-ball burst with the new ball from the College Lawn End.

Making his debut after joining on loan from Essex, Feroze Khushi was pinned lbw without scoring in the first over, while new batter Tuwanda Muyeye fell second ball, driving uppishly to Jack Taylor at mid-on.

Payne then accounted for Kent captain Sam Billings in his next over, the former England man top-edging a hook to Josh Shaw as the visitors subsided to 17 for 3 in the third.

Charged with the task of rebuilding, Bell-Drummond plundered three successive fours in an over from Shaw that cost 15 runs, helping Spitfires recover to 40 for 3 at the end of the powerplay. Evison also adopted an aggressive approach in a 50 stand that occupied just 36 balls.

When Evison chanced his arm once too often and hit Beau Webster straight to Hammond at long-off for a 16-ball 22 and Jack Leaning attempted to pull offspinner Ollie Price and contrived to hit his wicket, departing for a six-ball duck, Kent were 70 for 5 off 10.1 overs and badly in need of renewed impetus.

Bell-Drummond was fast running out of partners, Marcus O'Riordan hoisting Price to deep backward square and falling into a carefully laid trap as the visitors further subsided to 89 for 6. Taking matters into his own hands, Bell-Drummond launched Price over the covers to raise a 39-ball 50 with his first six as the innings realised three figures in the 15th.