Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt lead Lancashire romp to quarter-finals

England duo star on county return after Luke Wood mops up resistance with three wickets

Lancashire 136 for 2 (Salt 70, Livingstone 54*) beat Nottinghamshire 131 for 7 (James 51, Wood 3-23) by eight wickets

Lancashire became the second North Group side to qualify for the Vitality Blast quarter-finals, brushing struggling Nottinghamshire aside by eight wickets chasing 132 at Emirates Old Trafford as England duo Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone starred on their return to county action.

Second-placed Lightning joined leaders Birmingham in progressing courtesy of their seventh win in 13 games, set up by a polished bowling display led by left-arm quick Luke Wood' s season's best three for 23 in limiting his former county to 131 for seven.

All-rounder Lyndon James top-scored with a career best 51 off 38 balls before Salt underpinned a successful chase with a more destructive 70 off 42, including five sixes, in his first innings after T20 World Cup duty.

Livingstone, another returning international, also contributed a wicket, three catches and 54 not out off 37 with three sixes. He shared a second-wicket 112 with Salt as victory was sealed with 5.3 overs remaining.

Lancashire became the first county to achieve 150 wins in Blast history.

From the moment Outlaws captain Joe Clarke got a thick edge behind off Saqib Mahmood's pace, leaving the visitors two for one after eight balls, Lightning controlled things.

The Outlaws, inserted, slipped to 28 for four inside six overs, Wood claiming his first - Jack Haynes caught at deep square-leg - added to other scalps for spinners Chris Green and Tom Hartley.

The latter, England's left-arm spinner, had Matt Montgomery caught at deep square-leg for his first wicket in any format since May 12, owing much to him being a squad member only at the recent T20 World Cup.

In terms of games won, Nottinghamshire (144) are the second-most successful side in Blast history. But they will want to forget this campaign having only won twice so far.

James and Tom Moores shared a fifth-wicket 53 inside eight overs and hit a six apiece to stem the tide and at least get the Outlaws into an innings which saw home captain Keaton Jennings employ four spinners to share 12 overs.

Irish overseas debutant George Dockrell wasn't one, but Livingstone was.

And he broke the partnership when Moores miscued a wider delivery to long-off for 26 - 81 for five in the 13th over.

After Wood struck again to get Liam Patterson-White caught at deep cover, James reached his fifty off 37 balls - by which time Nottinghamshire were 122 for six early in the 19th over.

But, having mixed power with invention, James fell next ball to a brilliant diving catch from Livingstone at deep mid-wicket to hand Wood his third wicket.

The visitors did well to get the total they did, though it just didn't feel like one to threaten Lancashire's progression through to a 17th quarter-final in 22 seasons.

Afghanistan quick Fazalhaq Farooqi had Luke Wells caught at point in the second over of the chase - 14 for one - to raise Outlaws' hopes.

Livingstone, in at three, was dropped in the deep on five and 20 en-route to a fifty later achieved with the winning hit - a pulled six off Farooqi.

Salt pulled Olly Stone for an early six and hit Luke Fletcher for two more in succession over the off-side shortly afterwards.

By the time Salt reached his fifty off 31 balls, Lancashire - now on course for a home tie in the quarters - were motoring at 84 for one in the 10th over.