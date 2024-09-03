Matches (15)
Surrey vs Durham, 1st Quarter Final at London, T20 Blast, Sep 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Surrey
W
L
W
W
L
Durham
L
L
W
L
W
Match details
|Kennington Oval, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|3 September 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
T20 Blast News
Cayman T10 injury rules Bopara out of Northants' Blast quarter-final
Teenage seamer Raphy Weatherall also out for season with back stress fracture
Jos Buttler targeting Lancashire's T20 Blast quarter-final for injury comeback
England white-ball captain has not featured since T20 World Cup due to calf injury
Ashton Agar back at Northamptonshire for Blast quarter-finals
Availability of Matthew Breetzke still to be determined by CSA
Fixture congestion to remain an issue for 2025 despite player fears
No meaningful changes to county schedule despite PCA concerns
Vitality Blast
North Group
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|BEARS
|14
|10
|4
|20
|1.308
|NHNTS
|14
|8
|4
|18
|-0.151
|LANCS
|14
|7
|4
|17
|1.109
|DURH
|14
|7
|6
|15
|-0.325
|LEICS
|14
|6
|6
|14
|-0.119
|DERBS
|14
|6
|7
|13
|0.112
|YORKS
|14
|6
|7
|13
|-0.035
|WORCS
|14
|4
|10
|8
|-0.192
|NOTTS
|14
|3
|9
|8
|-1.699