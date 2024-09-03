Matches (15)
Surrey vs Durham, 1st Quarter Final at London, T20 Blast, Sep 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Quarter Final (D/N), The Oval, September 03, 2024, Vitality Blast
Surrey FlagSurrey
Durham FlagDurham
Tomorrow
5:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days3 September 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS14104201.308
NHNTS148418-0.151
LANCS1474171.109
DURH147615-0.325
LEICS146614-0.119
DERBS1467130.112
YORKS146713-0.035
WORCS144108-0.192
NOTTS14398-1.699
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR1493200.777
SUSS1495180.607
SOM1485170.497
GLOUC1476150.503
ESSEX1476150.201
GLAM146713-0.592
HANTS144711-0.556
MIDDX14389-1.487
KENT144108-0.486
