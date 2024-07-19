Matches (14)
ENG v WI (1)
WCL 2 (1)
MLC (2)
LPL (2)
TNPL (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
T20 Blast (4)
Asia Cup (2)
RESULT
South Group (D/N), The Oval, July 18, 2024, Vitality Blast
PrevNext
Hampshire FlagHampshire
183
Surrey FlagSurrey
(19.1/20 ov, T:184) 188/5

Surrey won by 5 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)

Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Curran cracks maiden T20 ton to clinch top spot for Surrey

England allrounder reaches three figures with winning six in steep run chase

ECB Reporters Network
18-Jul-2024 • 1 hr ago
Sam Curran slaps through the off side, Somerset vs Surrey, Vitality Blast, Taunton, July 12, 2024

Sam Curran slaps through the off side  •  Harry Trump/Getty Images

Surrey 188 for 5 (Curran 102*) beat Hampshire 183 (Albert 66, Clarke 3-24) by five wickets
Sam Curran hit his first T20 hundred - and only his second in any format - to lead Surrey to a five-wicket win over Hampshire. The result not only guaranteed Surrey a home quarter-final, but ensured they will finish top of the South Group.
Curran, the England allrounder clubbed, six sixes and seven fours in his unbeaten, 58-ball 102 and reached his century with the winning hit, as Surrey chased down a target of 184 with five balls to spare at The Kia Oval.
Curran, caught off a no-ball on 44, shared stands of 86 with Dominic Sibley (27) and 54 with Jamie Overton (21). John Turner was the pick of Hampshire's attack with 2 for 30.
Hampshire's 183 was built around a career-best 66 from Toby Albert, his first half-century in the format. Jordan Clark's 3 for 24 kept the target within bounds while there were also two wickets for Matt Dunn in his first T20 match for three years.
The 2022 winners Hampshire, already out of this year's Blast, adopted an aggressive approach after being put in but, Albert apart, couldn't capitalise on positive starts. Australian Ben McDermott, hit Dunn for the game's first six, only to find the hands of Overton on the boundary later in the over.
Dunn also accounted for Tom Prest, while James Vince threatened briefly with five boundaries including a majestic six off Curran before being undone by a beauty from Clark which jagged back and crashed into his stumps. When Joe Weatherley perished early, the Hawks were 65 for 4.
Albert had begun explosively, twice clearing the ropes to race to 30. Benny Howell, however, continued the trend of a big hit and out, and James Fuller was the second batter castled by Clark, playing around a straight one. Liam Dawson sparkled momentarily until sacrificing himself after a mix-up in running and it needed a cool head coupled with late acceleration from Albert to get Hampshire to a creditable 183.
Deprived of their two leading scorers in the competition this season - Ollie Pope and Jamie Smith - away on Test duty, the hosts needed others to stick their hand up for the chase. Will Jacks smacked the first ball from Brad Wheal for six, but the bowler's revenge was swift as he holed out to the next delivery and Wheal struck again in his following over to remove Laurie Evans.
Turner cranked up the pressure on the home batters with two hostile overs, but it was England Under-19 international Eddie Jack who removed Rory Burns courtesy of a stunning catch by Prest, leaving Surrey floundering at 27 for 3. Sibley should have followed soon afterwards but was dropped by Dawson at midwicket, Fuller the unlucky bowler.
Curran, returning to county cricket from last month's T20 World Cup, celebrated his team-mate's reprieve by planting Dawson over wide mid-on for six and, having got the taste, hit Howell for successive maximums in the following over. More drama, with Turner holding on to a steepling top edge only for the umpire to signal no-ball: again, it was Fuller who was out of luck.
Curran survived the loss of Sibley to reach 50 in 34 balls, before surpassing his previous career-best in the format helped by a fourth six. Overton caught the mood with successive sixes of Jack and though he departed before the end, Curran hit Fuller into the Bedser Stand to see Surrey home.
Sam CurranToby AlbertMatt DunnSurreyHampshireHampshire vs SurreyT20 Blast

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Surrey Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
WG Jacks
caught62
DP Sibley
caught2724
LJ Evans
caught812
RJ Burns
caught77
SM Curran
not out10258
J Overton
caught2112
CJ Jordan
not out42
Extras(lb 2, nb 4, w 7)
Total188(5 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS1394181.123
LANCS1373171.273
NHNTS137416-0.234
LEICS1365140.179
DERBS1366130.183
YORKS1366130.085
DURH136613-0.413
WORCS144108-0.192
NOTTS13296-1.981
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR1392201.236
SOM1384171.094
SUSS1385160.510
GLOUC1476150.503
ESSEX1375150.253
GLAM135711-1.207
HANTS13379-0.648
MIDDX13379-1.447
KENT133106-0.958
Full Table