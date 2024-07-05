Matches (14)
Yorkshire vs Bears, North Group at Leeds, T20 Blast, Jul 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

North Group (D/N), Leeds, July 05, 2024, Vitality Blast
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire
Birmingham Bears FlagBirmingham Bears
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 01:52
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
Headingley, Leeds
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days5 July 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS862121.061
LANCS853101.231
LEICS84390.302
NHNTS8439-0.433
DURH8439-0.799
YORKS84480.196
DERBS83560.215
NOTTS8255-1.506
WORCS8264-0.556
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR861131.614
SUSS862120.545
SOM853101.340
ESSEX853100.394
GLOUC84390.209
HANTS8246-0.639
GLAM8255-1.434
KENT8264-0.541
MIDDX8163-2.249
Full Table