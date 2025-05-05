Winfield-Hill hits 88 off 52 in crushing Yorkshire T20 Cup win

Yorkshire 205 for 3 (Winfield-Hill 88, Campbell 41*) beat Derbyshire 83 (Couser 35, Hall 3-11, Cooper 3-22) by 122 runs

Yorkshire eased into the second round of the inaugural Vitality T20 County Cup competition with a resounding 122-run win over Derbyshire in Harrogate this afternoon.

Lauren Winfield-Hill made a brilliant 88 and Ami Campbell added a quickfire unbeaten 41 as Yorkshire, who won the toss, posted 205 for 3 from their 20 overs.

Seamer Grace Hall and offspinner Claudie Cooper claimed three wickets apiece as Yorkshire tore through Derbyshire's batting line-up for the second time in three days to dismiss the visitors for 83 inside 16 overs.

Victory for Yorkshire booked a second-round clash with Staffordshire at Weetwood on Saturday.

Two days ago, the White Rose had bowled the Falcons out for 66 in a 315-run 50-over victory.

After a tidy start from Derbyshire's bowlers at St George's Road, Yorkshire began to step up the pace as Erin Thomas blasted four fours in 18 off Sophia McCollum in the fifth over.

Yorkshire had reached 55 for 0 after the powerplay, with Winfield-Hill going nicely on 28. But Thomas' promising innings was cut short in the seventh over as she chipped legspinner Gemma Rose's full toss to Ella Porter and departed for 22.

Winfield-Hill was not hindered by the loss of her opening partner and began to pepper the boundary. The opener took nine off Rose's next over before blasting 15 from the 10th as she reached her half-century from just 35 balls.

Rebecca Duckworth got in on the act with a six and a four off Rose as Yorkshire raced to 109 for 1 after 11 overs.

Winfield-Hill's boundary count was racing along as she eyed a century but she fell short as Harriett Parkin claimed the key scalp, the right-hander departing for 88 from 52 balls having smashed 19 fours.

Duckworth fell in the next over as Derbyshire checked Yorkshire's momentum at 142 for 3 but Campbell, fresh from hitting 165 not out against the same opposition on Saturday, ensured the innings ended with a flourish.

The left-hander was dropped on 3 and made Derbyshire pay with her blistering 41 from just 18 balls, including a couple of towering sixes. Sterre Kalis added 22 in a quick-fire stand of 63 to lift Yorkshire above 200.

In defence, Yorkshire picked up three wickets inside the powerplay. Cooper struck with her first ball to trap McCollum lbw for a duck, Hall had Tash Allen brilliantly caught by Beth Langston before Cooper returned to trap Annie Williams lbw and leave Derbyshire 36 for 3.

Jess Couser played a lone hand for the visitors with a stylish 35 but she was one of two wickets for Hall in the ninth over as Adriana Darlow also departed for a duck to the right-arm seamer.

Ria Fackrell struck with her first ball in the next over, bowling Ella Porter for 2 to leave Derbyshire on 62 for 6.