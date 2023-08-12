Jordan Cox, Sam Curran ensure thrilling Invincibles win over Superchargers

Tom Banton's 81 goes in vain as visiting bowlers get the job done at the death

Jordan Cox was in fine touch again for his fifty • ECB via Getty Images

Oval Invincbles 185 for 5 (Cox 73*, Klaasen 46) beat Northern Superchargers 176 for 8 (Banton 81, Atkinson 3-24, S Curran 2-31) by nine runs

Sam Curran asserted his influence with bat and ball as in -form Jordan Cox led Oval Invincibles to victory in their top-of-the-table Men's Hundred clash, holding off a thrilling Northern Superchargers fightback by nine runs.

Curran hit 24 off 12 balls late on as the league-leading Invincibles posted a commanding 185 for 5 before taking a superb catch and a wicket as the Superchargers slipped to 23 for 2. Superchargers opener Tom Banton crashed a brilliant 81 off 43 balls to recover them - and at 146 for 3 after 75 balls, they were favourites needing 40.

But left-arm seamer Curran returned to have Banton caught at deep midwicket by a diving Ross Whiteley and finish with 2 for 31 from 20 balls with Gus Atkinson defending 19 off the last set of five balls.

Superchargers finished on 176 for 8, losing their first game in four. The Invicibles, for whom unbeaten Jordan Cox top-scored with 73 off 38, won their third game in four to strengthen top spot on seven points.

South Africa international Heinrich Klaasen hit six sixes in an entertaining 46 off 22 for the Invincibles.

Australian quick Spencer Johnson had conceded only one off an incredible 20-ball spell in their home win over Manchester Originals on Tuesday but conceded five off his first ball here, including a wide, at the start of the visiting defence. He finished with 1 for 36.

Jason Roy flicked the contest's first ball - a Reece Topley full toss - down deep backward square-leg's throat.

Opening partner Will Jacks got things moving with a crisp 40, but he was then caught off Callum Parkinson, bringing Klaasen in at 69 for 2 after 44 balls.

Klaasen hit a blistering 60 against the Originals and was similarly destructive here despite not hitting a four.

Pacer Brydon Carse bore the brunt, conceding three sixes in five balls as the score moved from 85 for 2 after 60 to 104 for 2 after 65. One went arrow straight and the other two high over backward square-leg.

Like Jacks, Klaasen then miscued to long-on. This time, Adil Rashid struck. But the Invincibles were on course for an imposing total at 124 for 3 after 74.

Even though Cox reached 50 off 30 balls, he played second fiddle throughout much of this innings. He rotated the strike well before taking on the lead role at the end.

Captain Wayne Parnell was the pick of the Superchargers bowling with 2 for 29, narrowly missing out on a late hat-trick having removed Curran and Ross Whiteley caught and lbw.

Curran then took a brilliant catch back-peddling from mid-on to help Atkinson remove Matt Short before getting a England white-ball team-mate Harry Brook caught behind cutting for just four as the hosts slipped.

But Banton and Adam Hose started the turnaround with a 57-stand to take the score to 82 for 2 after 50 balls.

Hose drilled Nathan Sowter's leg-spin to long-on almost immediately to fall for 45, though Banton ploughed on. He reached 50 off 30 balls and reverse hit his next ball for six over cover off Sowter.