Australian's first half-century of the season lifts Spirit into last Eliminator spot

London Spirit 115 for 2 (Redmayne 66*, Knight 29*) beat Manchester Originals 112 for 7 (Bryce 32, Dean 3-20) by eight wickets

A fifty from Georgia Redmayne saw London Spirit to victory with eight balls to spare against Manchester Originals in the sunshine at Lord's.

Despite weathering a difficult start to the innings, Redmayne hit 66 from 59 balls to see Spirit chase down the total for the loss of just two wickets.

She was ably supported in the chase by England skipper Heather Knight who scored a composed 29 from 27 balls, following the earlier departures of Meg Lanning and Cordelia Griffith.

Originals were left to rue dropped catches off both Redmayne and Knight, in a defence which needed a strong fielding performance to give them any chance of coming out on top, following a sub-par first innings score.

Earlier in the day, Charlie Dean and Sarah Glenn did the damage with the ball and restricted the Originals to 112.

The Spirit fielding performance was exceptional throughout, including a brilliant caught and bowled by Sarah Glenn and a superb catch in the deep by Cordelia Griffith to remove Emma Lamb.

Wickets fell at regular intervals to keep Originals in check, with Kathryn Bryce ultimately top-scoring with 32 from 27 balls.

Meerkat Match Hero Georgia Redmayne said: "It was a little bit of a tricky wicket. We bowled really well to keep them to that total.

"I did not start great but it was nice to get some time in the middle in the end. I tried to stay calm and play to my strengths - you try to get one or two away, and then be on your way.