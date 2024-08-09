Matches (16)
Spirit vs Originals, 23rd Match at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score

23rd Match, Lord's, August 09, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
London Spirit (Women) FlagLondon Spirit (Women)
Manchester Originals (Women) FlagManchester Originals (Women)
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DR Gibson
10 M • 207 Runs • 20.7 Avg • 141.78 SR
HC Knight
9 M • 199 Runs • 24.88 Avg • 129.22 SR
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 293 Runs • 32.56 Avg • 122.59 SR
KE Bryce
10 M • 111 Runs • 22.2 Avg • 107.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Glenn
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.93 Econ • 14.28 SR
DR Gibson
10 M • 6 Wkts • 9.04 Econ • 22.66 SR
S Ecclestone
9 M • 7 Wkts • 7.24 Econ • 23.42 SR
FMK Morris
10 M • 6 Wkts • 8.08 Econ • 26 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
LS-W
MO-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Ellie Anderson 
-
Erin Burns 
Allrounder
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Abigail Freeborn 
Allrounder
Danielle Gibson 
Bowling Allrounder
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Eva Gray 
Bowler
Cordelia Griffith 
Top order Batter
Niamh Holland 
Allrounder
Hannah Jones 
Bowler
Heather Knight 
Middle order Batter
Meg Lanning 
Top order Batter
Sophie Munro 
Bowler
Tara Norris 
Bowler
Georgia Redmayne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Match details
Lord's, London
Series
Season2024
Match days09 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-W54180.198
NSC-W53171.690
OI-W5317-0.104
LS-W5225-0.129
TR-W52340.434
MO-W5234-0.593
BP-W5234-1.070
SB-W5041-0.451
