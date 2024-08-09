Matches (16)
Spirit vs Originals, 23rd Match at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
23rd Match, Lord's, August 09, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Spirit
W
W
L
T
L
Originals
L
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LS-W10 M • 207 Runs • 20.7 Avg • 141.78 SR
LS-W9 M • 199 Runs • 24.88 Avg • 129.22 SR
MO-W10 M • 293 Runs • 32.56 Avg • 122.59 SR
MO-W10 M • 111 Runs • 22.2 Avg • 107.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LS-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.93 Econ • 14.28 SR
LS-W10 M • 6 Wkts • 9.04 Econ • 22.66 SR
MO-W9 M • 7 Wkts • 7.24 Econ • 23.42 SR
MO-W10 M • 6 Wkts • 8.08 Econ • 26 SR
SQUAD
LS-W
MO-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|09 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
