Spirit vs Originals, 23rd Match at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
23rd Match (N), Lord's, August 09, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Spirit
L
L
W
L
L
Originals
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LS-M10 M • 226 Runs • 22.6 Avg • 143.03 SR
LS-M7 M • 128 Runs • 18.29 Avg • 154.21 SR
MO-M10 M • 300 Runs • 30 Avg • 179.64 SR
MO-M5 M • 224 Runs • 44.8 Avg • 143.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LS-M10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.52 Econ • 13.38 SR
LS-M9 M • 9 Wkts • 9.2 Econ • 19.77 SR
MO-M9 M • 7 Wkts • 8.66 Econ • 16.42 SR
MO-M9 M • 7 Wkts • 9.7 Econ • 16.42 SR
SQUAD
LS-M
MO-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Lord's, London
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|09 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
