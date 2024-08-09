Matches (16)
WI vs SA (1)
SL vs IND (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (7)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)

Spirit vs Originals, 23rd Match at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score

23rd Match (N), Lord's, August 09, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
London Spirit (Men) FlagLondon Spirit (Men)
Manchester Originals (Men) FlagManchester Originals (Men)
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DW Lawrence
10 M • 226 Runs • 22.6 Avg • 143.03 SR
AM Rossington
7 M • 128 Runs • 18.29 Avg • 154.21 SR
PD Salt
10 M • 300 Runs • 30 Avg • 179.64 SR
JC Buttler
5 M • 224 Runs • 44.8 Avg • 143.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LA Dawson
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.52 Econ • 13.38 SR
NT Ellis
9 M • 9 Wkts • 9.2 Econ • 19.77 SR
PI Walter
9 M • 7 Wkts • 8.66 Econ • 16.42 SR
TW Hartley
9 M • 7 Wkts • 9.7 Econ • 16.42 SR
SQUAD
LS-M
MO-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Daniel Bell-Drummond 
Opening Batter
Ravi Bopara 
Batting Allrounder
Zak Crawley 
Top order Batter
Matt Critchley 
Allrounder
Liam Dawson 
Allrounder
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Richard Gleeson 
Bowler
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Ryan Higgins 
Allrounder
Dan Lawrence 
Middle order Batter
Michael Pepper 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ollie Pope 
Middle order Batter
Adam Rossington 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Andre Russell 
Allrounder
Olly Stone 
Bowler
Daniel Worrall 
Bowler
Match details
Lord's, London
Series
Season2024
Match days09 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition News

Rockets recover from back-to-back defeats with clinical 22-run win over London Spirit

Phoenix romp to crushing victory in just 39 balls

Superchargers bowled out for 83 - the second-lowest total in the Men's Hundred

Sam Curran holds his nerve as Invincibles win last-ball thriller

Allrounder top scores then concedes just three runs from final five balls as Invincibles go top of table

'All three formats would be awesome' - Jordan Cox in dreamland after maiden Test call-up

A surprise inclusion for this month's three-match series with Sri Lanka, Cox could be an all-format international by the end of the summer

James Vince stars again to take Southern Brave clear at the top

Captain bats through another innings unbeaten before Mills and Briggs extinguish Fire

The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
SB-M54181.055
OI-M54180.705
TR-M53260.600
BP-M53260.193
NSC-M5326-0.917
WF-M5234-0.159
LS-M5142-0.550
MO-M5050-1.216
Full Table