Phil Salt on his way to fifty • ECB via Getty Images

Manchester Originals 135 for 5 (Salt 58) beat London Spirit 123 for 5 (Jennings 61*, Hetmyer 44, Farooqi 3-24) by 12 runs

Inspired performances from Phil Salt and Fazalhaq Farooqi secured Manchester Originals their first win of The Hundred against London Spirit at Lord's.

Meerkat Match Hero Salt hit 58 from 41 balls to set London Spirit a target of 136, which Originals defended thanks to Farooqi taking 3 for 24 from his 20 balls.

The result spelled the end of London Spirit's campaign this season, unable to reach the knockout phase as they joined the already eliminated Originals stuck at the bottom of the table.

Farooqi dismissed Michael Pepper for 9, then Ollie Pope for 0, and when Dan Lawrence was run out with a direct hit from wicketkeeper Salt, Originals looked favourites.

Despite being dropped twice, Keaton Jennings ' 61 not out from 50 balls wasn't enough to get Spirit over the line, falling 12 short of Originals' total.

He shared a 96-run partnership off 74 balls with Shimron Hetmyer, who reached 44 off 35 balls before he skied Scott Currie to Salt.

Hetmyer's dismissal brought the big-hitting Andre Russell to the crease with Spirit still needing 28 runs off 12 balls and when he fell cheaply picking out Wayne Madsen at extra cover to give Farooqi his third, the home side were left with too much to do.

Originals got away with a poor performance in the field, a rash of dropped chances ultimately going unpunished.

Earlier, Salt's innings, which included four fours and two sixes, was the highlight of the Originals' innings, with both Richard Gleeson and Olly Stone taking two wickets.