Manchester Originals 140 for 4 (Wolvaardt 78*, Adams 2-24) beat Southern Brave 136 for 5 (Wyatt 61, Ecclestone 2-17) by six wickets

Laura Wolvaardt 's unbeaten 78 steered Manchester Originals to a six-wicket win over defending champions Southern Brave at the Utilita Bowl.

Brave have now failed to win any of their opening three games and were undone by a Woolvardt batting masterclass as the South African timed the chase perfectly to get her side home with two balls to spare.

Woolvardt shared an 80-run second-wicket partnership with Eve Jones, who added 39, to break the back of the chase after Brave posted 136 for 5. Danni Wyatt top-scored for the hosts with 61 from 46 balls while Sophie Ecclestone claimed 2 for 17.

Wyatt and Maia Bouchier got Brave off to a fast start with a 51-run stand from 35 balls. Kim Garth made the initial breakthrough bowling Bouchier before Wyatt and Charli Knott added 68.

England spinner Ecclestone removed both in the space of three balls and Woolvardt held stunning catch running backwards to leave the game evenly poised at the change of innings.

Lauren Cheatle won the battle with her countrywoman Beth Mooney, who edged behind dancing down the wicket, but from there Woolvardt and Jones took charge. Woolvardt hit 11 boundaries in her 52-ball innings while Jones kept the scoreboard ticking before picking out Knott at long-off from the bowling of Georgia Adams.

Ecclestone launched a six in her brief stay as Woolvardt remained to secure a second win for the Originals and leave Brave's title defence in need of work.