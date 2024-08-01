Matches (18)
Brave vs Originals, 11th Match at Southampton, Women's Hundred, Aug 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match, Southampton, August 01, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Brave
W
W
W
L
T
Originals
L
W
L
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SB-W10 M • 329 Runs • 32.9 Avg • 148.86 SR
SB-W10 M • 294 Runs • 36.75 Avg • 136.74 SR
MO-W8 M • 196 Runs • 24.5 Avg • 109.49 SR
MO-W10 M • 99 Runs • 9.9 Avg • 107.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SB-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 12.8 SR
SB-W9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 13.76 SR
MO-W9 M • 13 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 12.61 SR
MO-W8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.39 Econ • 12.2 SR
SQUAD
SB-W
MO-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|01 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
