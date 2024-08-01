Matches (18)
SL vs IND (1)
Men's Hundred (2)
Canada T20 (4)
Women's Hundred (2)
TNPL (2)
One-Day Cup (7)

Brave vs Originals, 11th Match at Southampton, Women's Hundred, Aug 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match, Southampton, August 01, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
PrevNext
Southern Brave (Women) FlagSouthern Brave (Women)
Manchester Originals (Women) FlagManchester Originals (Women)
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:34
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DN Wyatt
10 M • 329 Runs • 32.9 Avg • 148.86 SR
ME Bouchier
10 M • 294 Runs • 36.75 Avg • 136.74 SR
L Wolvaardt
8 M • 196 Runs • 24.5 Avg • 109.49 SR
EL Lamb
10 M • 99 Runs • 9.9 Avg • 107.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GL Adams
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 12.8 SR
LK Bell
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 13.76 SR
S Ecclestone
9 M • 13 Wkts • 6.33 Econ • 12.61 SR
FMK Morris
8 M • 10 Wkts • 6.39 Econ • 12.2 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
SB-W
MO-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Georgia Adams (c)
Top order Batter
Lauren Bell 
Bowler
Maia Bouchier 
Middle order Batter
Lauren Cheatle 
Bowler
Tilly Corteen-Coleman 
Bowler
Naomi Dattani 
Allrounder
Katie Jones 
Wicketkeeper
Freya Kemp 
Bowler
Charli Knott 
Batting Allrounder
Sophie Luff 
Batter
Smriti Mandhana 
Opening Batter
Kalea Moore 
Bowler
Rhianna Southby 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mary Taylor 
Bowler
Chloe Tryon 
Allrounder
Danni Wyatt 
Top order Batter
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Series
Season2024
Match days01 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-W22041.603
LS-W22040.664
TR-W21120.475
WF-W2112-0.200
MO-W2112-0.204
SB-W2011-0.146
NSC-W2011-0.500
BP-W2020-1.625
Full Table