Drew's hundred not enough after Turner's blitz for Western Australia

Western Australia 371 for 7 (Whiteman 89, Turner 86, Bancroft 66, Hobson 64*) beat South Australia 349 for 8 (Drew 120, McSweeney 51, Short 3-81),

South Australia, despite a superb century from Daniel Drew , slipped to a 22-run defeat to reigning champions Western Australia in their high-scoring one-day clash which brought 720 runs.

WA, with Sam Whiteman top-scoring with 89 and Ashton Turner blasting 86 from 44 balls, posted 371 for 7 at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Nick Hobson closed the innings in style with a 24-ball half-century as WA slammed 122 in their last 10 overs.

In reply, SA's chase under lights was steered by Drew, who compiled a classy 120 from 119 balls. However, they fell short, mustering 349 for 8 from their 50 overs as defending champions WA made it two from two early season.

Drew featured in handy partnerships of 96 runs with opener Henry Hunt (47 from 71 balls) and 95 with Nathan McSweeney (51 from 44).

But a middle-order slump of 5 for 98 cruelled SA's chances of victory, with D'Arcy Short taking 3 or 81 from eight overs

In WA's innings, Short fell for his second duck in three days, shouldering arms second ball, and Josh Philippe also departed early to leave their side 34 for 2 in the ninth over.

Cameron Bancroft (66) and Whiteman then seized the momentum with a 105-run partnership for the third wicket.

Bancroft, who was in prolific run-scoring mode last summer in all formats, struck eight fours in his 99-ball knock but chopped on to his stumps to give Nathan McAndrew his second wicket.

Turner then blazed a half-century from just 28 balls, including five sixes and three fours, to put on a rapid-fire 119-run stand with Whiteman in just 10 overs.