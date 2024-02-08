Hunt suffers nasty injury as Victoria miss bonus point but move top

The home side how face a crucial clash against New South Wales with Western Australia also in the race

Victoria 234 for 7 (Rogers 67, Maddinson 54, Buckingham 3-36) beat South Australia 231 for 9 (Nielsen 61, Conway 43*, O'Neill 3-38) by three wickets

Jake Fraser-McGurk was sent packing early as Victoria rocketed to top spot on the One-Day Cup table with a three-wicket win over South Australia at Junction Oval.

Chasing 232 for victory on Thursday, Victoria reached the target with 35 balls to spare courtesy of solid knocks from Tom Rogers (67), Nic Maddinson (54) and Marcus Harris (43).

The win catapulted Victoria from third to first on the table ahead of the final round of the season, however they missed the chance for what could prove a crucial bonus, losing 5 for 41 in their chase for it before getting over the line.

Victoria take on second-placed NSW in their final match, with both sides aiming to lock in a spot in the February 25 decider. Defending champions Western Australia, one point behind NSW and four points behind Victoria, are the only other team capable of snaring a spot in the final.

South Australia remain last with five losses and a no result from their six matches.

Adding to their woes was a suspected broken nose to opener Henry Hunt , who was struck flush in the face after dropping a catch while fielding at mid-off.

Hunt had blood streaming from his nose after his attempted catch at mid-off from a powerful Rogers shot. As Hunt was falling to ground, the ball slipped through his hands and struck him flush on the nose, with blood immediately gushing out.

Henry Hunt suffered a nasty injury when he was struck in the face • Getty Images

Team-mates rushed to Hunt's aid, with Rogers also showing his concern. After receiving some on-field treatment, Hunt walked off with a towel covering his nose to contain the blood and went to hospital for scans

South Australia recovered from 132 for 7 to reach a defendable 231 for 9 after being sent in to bat. Peter Siddle snared the first wicket of the day when Hunt edged through to the keeper with an attempted hook.

Five balls later, X-factor Fraser-McGurk departed for 6 after dancing down the wicket and striking the impressive Fergus O'Neill straight to cover. It came just two days after Fraser-McGurk cracked 41 off 18 balls for Australia against West Indies.

Nathan McSweeney and debutant Jake Winter helped the Redbacks move from 19 for 2 to 81 for 2. But when both were caught behind in quick succession, South Australia were in trouble again at 85 for 4.