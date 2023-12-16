Matches (8)
WI v ENG (1)
SA v BAN (W) (1)
AUS v PAK (1)
IND v ENG (W) (1)
SA v IND (1)
NZ v BDESH (1)
ZIM v IRE (1)
Asia Cup [U19] (1)
RESULT
Final (D/N), Rajkot, December 16, 2023, Vijay Hazare Trophy
PrevNext
Haryana FlagHaryana
287/8
Rajasthan FlagRajasthan
(48/50 ov, T:288) 257

Haryana won by 30 runs

Player Of The Match
28* (16) & 3/34
sumit-kumar
Player Of The Series
183 runs • 18 wkts
sumit-kumar
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Report

Sumit Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ankit Kumar star in Haryana's maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy win

A century under pressure by Rajasthan opener Abhijeet Tomar, who lifted his side from 12 for 3, ended up in a losing cause

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
16-Dec-2023 • 2 hrs ago
File photo: Rahul Tewatia played a role in Haryana's win&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Shailesh Bhatnagar

File photo: Rahul Tewatia played a role in Haryana's win  •  Shailesh Bhatnagar

Haryana 287 for 8 (Ankit 88, Menaria 70, Choudhary 4-49) beat Rajasthan 257 (Tomar 106, Rathore 79, Sumit 3-34, Harshal 3-47) by 30 runs
In a pulsating final that was alive right until the very end, Haryana's bowlers held their nerve to clinch their maiden Vijay Hazare crown in Rajkot. It meant a century in a steep chase under pressure by Rajasthan opener Abhijeet Tomar, who lifted his side from 12 for 3, ended up in a losing cause.
Rajasthan were in firm control going into the last 10 overs needing 76 with five wickets in hand. An over later, when Rahul Chahar and Kunal Singh Rathore pocketed 17 off legspinner Amit Rana, it looked as if the momentum had firmly swung Rajasthan's way.
His cutters into the surface first accounted for the set Rathore off the first ball of the 44th. Then in his next over, off the 46th, he had the big-hitting Ajay Singh hole out to deep square. From cruise control, Rajasthan hit panic mode.
Legspinner Rahul Tewatia and fast bowler Anshul Kamboj then closed the game out expertly. When Kamboj flattened Khaleel Ahmed's stumps in the 48th over, it triggered frenzied celebration in the Haryana camp. Rajasthan had been knocked over for 257, thirty short of Haryana's 287 for 8.
It meant Ashok Menaria, in his first season as a professional for Haryana, lifted the crown against the side he represented with great distinction - he's a two-time Ranji Trophy winner - for over a decade. Menaria didn't just lift the trophy, but played an equal part in the final to inject momentum into an innings that seemed to be stuck in third gear.
Menaria himself had been part of that struggle early on, but to his credit, dug in and didn't throw his wicket away. His 124-run stand for the third wicket with opener Ankit Kumar set it up for Haryana. Ankit, who has enjoyed a breakthrough List A season, did the early running to make a fluent 88, before falling to left-arm-seamer Aniket Choudhary.
It's at this point that Menaria offset any pressure there may have been on Haryana by taking the attack to the bowlers, hitting three boundaries off the next six deliveries. But just as a century loomed, he fell trying to accelerate even more, becoming Choudhary's third victim.
Late cameos from allrounders Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia and Sumit Kumar merely reiterated Haryana's batting depth. The last nine overs produced 82 to give Haryana momentum at the halfway mark. Choudhary, like he'd been all tournament, was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4 for 49. His swing up front and hard lengths in the middle overs that made it difficult for batters to pepper the long square boundaries were noteworthy.
Having struck an unbeaten 16-ball 28, Sumit continued his fairytale evening by dismissing Ram Chouhan and Mahipal Lomror in his first two overs. Off his third, he had the massive wicket of Rajasthan captain Deepak Hooda, who only less than 48 hours ago had made a scarcely believable 180 to knock out Karnataka. At 12 for 3, Rajasthan were in danger of being blown away.
Tomar held firm, and found some support from Karan Lamb and Rathore as they kept plugging away, always in sight of the asking rate even if boundaries weren't always easily available. Their ploy of taking the game deep nearly rattled Haryana. That's when two experienced bowlers who hadn't enjoyed a particularly fruitful evening with the ball until then decided to stand up and be counted. It had a deflating effect on Rajasthan, for whom this was a case of being so near, yet so far.
Abhijeet TomarHarshal PatelAshok MenariaAnkit KumarRajasthanHaryanaHaryana vs RajasthanVijay Hazare Trophy

Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Rajasthan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
A Tomar
caught106129
RM Chouhan
bowled17
MK Lomror
caught28
DJ Hooda
lbw01
KR Lamba
bowled2031
KS Rathore
caught7965
RD Chahar
not out1829
K Ajay Singh
caught88
A Choudhary
caught45
Arafat Khan
caught12
KK Ahmed
bowled05
Extras(lb 5, nb 2, w 11)
Total257(10 wkts; 48 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Vijay Hazare Trophy
Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
MUM7520201.158
KER7520201.553
TPURA7430160.493
SAU7430160.430
RLYS7430160.226
ODSA7430160.161
PONDI72508-0.922
SIKM70700-3.594
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
VIDAR7520201.349
MAHA7520200.985
SVCS7520200.390
HYD7430160.899
CGARH7430160.451
JHK7430160.136
MEGHA71604-1.361
MNPR70700-2.866
Group C
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
HRYNA7700281.891
KNTKA7610241.680
UKHND7520200.691
DELHI7340120.418
CHD7340120.777
J + K724010-0.456
MIZO71604-3.298
BIHAR70602-2.116
Group D
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
RAJ6600241.870
GUJ6410180.910
UP6420160.833
HP6330120.824
AP61406-0.769
AP61504-2.946
ASSAM61504-0.924
Group E
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
TN6510200.944
BENG6510202.100
MP6420160.478
BRODA6330120.070
PNJB6330120.800
GOA61504-0.303
NAGA60600-6.273
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved