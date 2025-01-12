Matches (13)
RESULT
1st quarter final, Vadodara, January 12, 2025, Vijay Hazare Trophy
Gujarat FlagGujarat
196
Haryana FlagHaryana
(44.2/50 ov, T:197) 201/8

Haryana won by 2 wickets (with 34 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
3/39
anuj-thakral
Haryana sneak past Gujarat in low-scorer to make Vijay Hazare Trophy semis

A collapse of 5 for 19 was not enough to halt Haryana's march to the semi-finals

ESPNcricinfo staff
12-Jan-2025 • 2 hrs ago
Anshul Kamboj became only the third bowler to take all ten wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy, Haryana vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Rohtak, November 15, 2024

Anshul Kamboj took two wickets and hit the winning runs  •  PTI

Haryana 201 for 8 (Rana 66, Vats 38, Bishnoi 4-46) beat Gujarat 196 (Hemang 54, Thakral 3-39, Sindhu 3-30) by two wickets
A late collapse which saw them lose five wickets for 19 runs was not enough to prevent Haryana from beating Gujarat and advancing to the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Haryana bowled Gujarat out for 196, thanks to an all-round display, before they completed the chase in 44 overs in Vadodara.
Arsh Ranga had got Haryana off to a rapid start in their modest chase, scoring 25 off 16 in a 29-run opening stand. His opening partner, Himanshu Rana, then ensured Haryana stayed on course with half-century partnerships with captain Ankit Kumar and Parth Vats.
Ravi Bishnoi gave Gujarat an important breakthrough with Rana's wicket for 66, but Vats held steady at the other end, his 35-run stand with Nishant Sindhu putting the game beyond Gujarat's reach.
Sindhu's wicket triggered a collapse as Haryana went from 173 for 3 to 192 for 8, with Bishnoi picking three of those wickets, but the contributions from their top five meant they managed to stay ahead of the game.
Gujarat had started well, with the openers Urvil Patel and Aarya Desai racing to 45 in seven overs. Then, Gujarat lost three wickets in the space of two overs after which Chintan Gaja dropped anchor at one end.
But when Saurabh Chauhan and Gaja fell in quick succession after a 34-run stand, and Bishnoi was dismissed not long after, it looked like Gujarat would struggle to cross 150. However, Hemang Patel dominated a 54-run partnership for the ninth wicket to take Gujarat close to 200. He finished with 54 off 62 balls.
Sindhu and debutant Anuj Thakral took three wickets each, while Anshul Kamboj struck twice.
Haryana Innings
Player NameRB
Arsh Ranga
caught2516
HJ Rana
caught6689
Ankit Kumar
caught2031
PS Vats
caught3850
N Sindhu
caught2123
DB Bana
not out1229
R Tewatia
stumped16
Sumit Kumar
bowled03
A Thakral
bowled613
A Kamboj
not out76
Extras(lb 2, w 3)
Total201(8 wkts; 44.2 ovs)
Vijay Hazare Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
GUJ7700282.582
HRYNA7610240.728
JHK7430160.423
UKHND7340120.846
GOA734012-0.676
ASSAM734012-0.816
ODSA725080.170
MNPR70700-2.952
Group B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAHA7610241.736
RAJ7520200.349
RLYS7520200.856
HP7430160.649
AP7430161.115
SVCS72508-0.510
SIKM72508-1.395
MEGHA70700-2.474
Group C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
KNTKA7610241.393
PNJB7610242.401
MUM7520202.114
HYD7430160.516
PONDI734012-0.880
SAU7340120.570
NAGA71604-0.690
ARP70700-6.246
Group D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
VIDAR6600241.996
TN6410182.443
UP6320140.338
CGR623010-1.122
CHD6230100.415
J + K61406-0.560
MIZO60502-4.298
Group E
TeamMWLDPTNRR
BRODA6510200.851
BENG6410180.539
MP6320140.583
DELHI6330120.371
KER6230100.652
TPURA61406-1.894
BIHAR61504-1.261
