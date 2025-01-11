Matches (12)
RESULT
4th quarter final, Vadodara, January 11, 2025, Vijay Hazare Trophy
Karnataka FlagKarnataka
281/8
Baroda FlagBaroda
(49.5/50 ov, T:282) 276

Karnataka won by 5 runs

Player Of The Match
102 (99)
devdutt-padikkal
Report

Karnataka in semis after beating Baroda in a thriller

Rookie left-arm seamer Abhilash Shetty defended 13 in the final over for Karnataka

ESPNcricinfo staff
11-Jan-2025 • 1 hr ago
Devdutt Padikkal goes square through the off side, Australia A vs India A, 1st four-day game, Mackay, October 31, 2024

Devdutt Padikkal showed no signs of rust despite not getting much game time in Australia  •  Getty Images

Karnataka 281 for 8 (Padikkal 102, Aneesh 52, Limbani 3-47, Sheth 3-41) beat Baroda 276 (Rawat 104, Sheth 56, Gopal 2-38, Koushik 2-39) by five runs
Karnataka overcame a scare against Baroda to clinch a thriller by five runs and secure a place in the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Devdutt Padikkal's 102 off 99 balls not long after he got off a flight from Australia won him the Player-of-the-Match award, but it was Karnataka's catching that made a massive difference to the result
Baroda were cruising in their chase of 282, with their captain Krunal Pandya and centurion Shashwat Rawat bringing the runs required under 100. But from 185 for 2 in the 34th over, Baroda lost 3 for 16 to give Karnataka an opening.
Wicketkeeper Krishnan Shrijith dismissed Krunal by flinging himself full stretch to his left to pull off a one-hand catch off V Koushik. In the next over, Shreyas Gopal had Vishnu Solanki lbw. Mayank Agarawal, the Karnataka captain, then ran back 30 yards from mid-off with the ball swirling away to catch Shivalik Sharma.
Even as Baroda lost wickets, they had hope as Rawat approached a century. He eventually got to the mark in the 44th over and Baroda went into the last six needing 59 with four wickets remaining. Bhanu Pania, who had smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 134 when Baroda broke the record for the highest T20 score last month, went after Prasidh Krishna in a 15-run over.
The wickets of Pania and Rawat in the space of three balls turned the game again. Having gone for 58 in nine wicketless overs, Prasidh bowled a slower bouncer that got Rawat's leading edge to wicketkeeper Shrijith.
Still, Bhargav Bhatt and Raj Limbani kept hitting the vital boundaries to bring the equation down to 13 off the last six balls. But rookie left-arm seamer Abhilash Shetty was not fazed by the pressure. With Baroda needing 8 off the last two, they attempted to steal a second to get Bhatt on strike with six to get off the last ball, but an accurate throw by R Smaran at deep midwicket to the wicketkeeper had Bhatt run out to end the game.
That Karnataka had a sizeable total to defend was down to Padikkal, who helped his team overcome the early loss of Agarawal on a pitch that had plenty of assistance for the quicks early on. Padikkal and KV Aneesh put on 133 for the second wicket to lay the foundation of the innings.
Padikkal was severe on Baroda off spinner Mahesh Pithiya, using his feet regularly to score boundaries as Karnataka looked to accelerate. He fell soon after getting to a century off 94 deliveries, top-edging a pull to the wicketkeeper off Limbani. From 172 for 2, Karnataka lost a clutch of wickets, but cameos from Shrijith and Abhinav Manohar took them to a match-winning score of 281.
IndiaKarnataka vs BarodaVijay Hazare Trophy

Baroda Innings
Player NameRB
SG Rawat
caught104126
NA Rathva
caught1422
AA Sheth
stumped5659
KH Pandya
caught3028
VP Solanki
lbw15
SS Sharma
caught510
BJ Pania
caught2226
R Limbani
run out107
MV Pithiya
caught13
BA Bhatt
run out2012
LI Meriwala
not out11
Extras(lb 3, w 9)
Total276(10 wkts; 49.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
GUJ7700282.582
HRYNA7610240.728
JHK7430160.423
UKHND7340120.846
GOA734012-0.676
ASSAM734012-0.816
ODSA725080.170
MNPR70700-2.952
Group B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAHA7610241.736
RAJ7520200.349
RLYS7520200.856
HP7430160.649
AP7430161.115
SVCS72508-0.510
SIKM72508-1.395
MEGHA70700-2.474
Group C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
KNTKA7610241.393
PNJB7610242.401
MUM7520202.114
HYD7430160.516
PONDI734012-0.880
SAU7340120.570
NAGA71604-0.690
ARP70700-6.246
Group D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
VIDAR6600241.996
TN6410182.443
UP6320140.338
CGR623010-1.122
CHD6230100.415
J + K61406-0.560
MIZO60502-4.298
Group E
TeamMWLDPTNRR
BRODA6510200.851
BENG6410180.539
MP6320140.583
DELHI6330120.371
KER6230100.652
TPURA61406-1.894
BIHAR61504-1.261
Full Table