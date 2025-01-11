Matches (12)
NZ vs SL
SA20
ILT20
Women's Ashes
IND Women vs IRE Women
BBL
Vijay Hazare Trophy
PAK vs WI
Jay Trophy
RESULT
3rd quarter final, Vadodara, January 11, 2025, Vijay Hazare Trophy
Maharashtra FlagMaharashtra
275/6
Punjab FlagPunjab
(44.4/50 ov, T:276) 205

Maharashtra won by 70 runs

Player Of The Match
107 (137) & 1/7
arshin-kulkarni
Report

Arshin Kulkarni and Mukesh Choudhary lead Maharashtra into semis

Maharashtra's 19-year-old allrounder scored a match-winning hundred on his List A debut

ESPNcricinfo staff
11-Jan-2025 • 46 mins ago
Arshin Kulkarni struck a crisp boundary but fell soon after, India vs New Zealand, U-19 World Cup, Bloemfontein, January 30, 2024

Arshin Kulkarni, who played for India Under-19s, top scored for Maharashtra in the quarter-final  •  ICC/Getty Images

Maharashtra 275 for 6 (Kulkarni 107, Bawne 60, Arshdeep 3-56) beat Punjab 205 (Arshdeep 49, Mukesh 3-44) by 70 runs
Arshin Kulkarni, Maharashtra's 19-year-old allrounder, scored a century on List A debut to lead his side to victory against Punjab and into the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kulkarni top-scored with 107 off 137 balls as Maharashtra overcame a top-order wobble to post 275 for 6, which was 70 too many for Punjab.
Maharashtra were reduced to 8 for 2 in the third over with Arshdeep Singh, who finished with a three-wicket haul that took him to the top of the wicket charts, accounting for the openers. Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was bowled by an away-swinger that pitched on leg stump and beat his outside edge to hit the top of off in the first over of the match. In the third, Arshdeep had left-hand batter Siddesh Veer nicking behind.
Kulkarni and Ankit Bawne, the veteran batter, put on 145 for the third wicket. Bawne scored 60 before he fell to spin-bowling allrounder Naman Dhir. Rahul Tripathi then fell for 15 as Maharashtra stumbled.
It wasn't until the last five overs that they regained some momentum, with wicketkeeper batter Nikhil Naik hitting an unbeaten 29-ball 52. Maharashtra scored 63 off the last six overs to finish on 275.
Left-arm seamer Mukesh Choudhary began Maharashtra's defence with superb swing bowling to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma as Punjab tried to speed away. He had a third wicket in the 10th over - his fifth in a row - when he dismissed Nehal Wadhera and left Punjab 50 for 3.
When Punjab's middle order, comprising the dangerous Ramandeep Singh and Naman Dhir, failed to fire, Maharashtra were runaway winners. From 123 for 7, Arshdeep muscled a few big blows to reduce Punjab's margin of defeat. He made his highest List A score of 49 before being the last batter dismissed as they were all out for 205.
Arshin KulkarniIndiaMaharashtra vs PunjabVijay Hazare Trophy

Punjab Innings
Player NameRB
Prabhsimran Singh
bowled1417
Abhishek Sharma
caught1916
Anmolpreet Singh
bowled4877
N Wadhera
caught611
Ramandeep Singh
bowled210
A Malhotra
lbw1032
Naman Dhir
caught1224
Sanvir Singh
caught2428
Arshdeep Singh
caught4939
RS Sharma
run out512
Baltej Singh
not out22
Extras(lb 2, w 12)
Total205(10 wkts; 44.4 ovs)
Vijay Hazare Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
GUJ7700282.582
HRYNA7610240.728
JHK7430160.423
UKHND7340120.846
GOA734012-0.676
ASSAM734012-0.816
ODSA725080.170
MNPR70700-2.952
Group B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAHA7610241.736
RAJ7520200.349
RLYS7520200.856
HP7430160.649
AP7430161.115
SVCS72508-0.510
SIKM72508-1.395
MEGHA70700-2.474
Group C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
KNTKA7610241.393
PNJB7610242.401
MUM7520202.114
HYD7430160.516
PONDI734012-0.880
SAU7340120.570
NAGA71604-0.690
ARP70700-6.246
Group D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
VIDAR6600241.996
TN6410182.443
UP6320140.338
CGR623010-1.122
CHD6230100.415
J + K61406-0.560
MIZO60502-4.298
Group E
TeamMWLDPTNRR
BRODA6510200.851
BENG6410180.539
MP6320140.583
DELHI6330120.371
KER6230100.652
TPURA61406-1.894
BIHAR61504-1.261
