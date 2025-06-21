Meredith four torpedoes Glamorgan as Somerset march on

Somerset 131 for 4 () Glamorgan 130 for 9 (Tribe 38, Meredith 4-21) by

Somerset continued their remarkable form in the Vitality Blast, cruising to a six-wicket win against Glamorgan.

After restricting Glamorgan to 130 for 9 courtesy of 4 for 21 from Australian overseas Riley Meredith , Somerset knocked off a sub-par total to remain top of the South Group and head into the mid-competition break with seven wins from eight while Glamorgan's symmetrical win-loss record makes them likely to drop outside the all-important top four.

Top-order contributions throughout the Somerset innings set up the run chase for the middle-order to wrap up risk-free. Dan Douthwaite caused trouble in taking 3 for 32 but it only gave the hosts a glimmer of hope.

Somerset won the toss and opted to bowl after scoring in excess of 200 three times in their last four games. Kiran Carlson and Will Smale got off to an explosive start, bringing memories of their record-breaking win over Somerset in Cardiff last year, the captain scoring 135 on that occasion while Smale had a half-century of his own.

On this occasion the flair was short-lived. Smale took Josh Davey's first three balls for boundaries, which included a typical Smale ramp. However, 30 for no loss from 2.1 overs became 42 for 4 from seven with both openers outclassed by Matt Henry.

Ben Kellaway fell for a duck after a T20 best last time out, slapping to Will Smeed at point, the extra pace of Meredith proving too much. Veterans Colin Ingram and Chris Cooke continued to struggle, undone by the ever-consistent Lewis Gregory , both falling attempting to glide to deep third; Ingram chopping on, Cooke only finding the wicketkeeper.

In a familiar story, it fell to Asa Tribe and Douthwaite to drag Glamorgan back into a battle from 49 for 5. Tribe found a way to combine upping the rate with added stability, contributing 38 in a 49-run partnership before being bowled while attempting a ramp.

Douthwaite then picked out the deep-midwicket fielder on the first ball of Merideth's return.

A couple of late boundaries from Imad Wasim and a top-edged six from Timm van der Gugten managed to avert total embarrassment for the hosts but at 130, they were still very much under-par.

Somerset's pursuit began briskly. Tom Banton and Will Smeed were watchful in the opening two overs before being proactive and typically brutal taking 41 from the next three. Smeed, the Blast's second-highest run-scorer, hit a pick-up six over the leg side that was particularly eye-catching.

While the chase wasn't faultless, the visitors found their way with comfort - even though the entire top order made starts without kicking on. Smeed fel in the powerplay, Banton just after the restrictions were relaxed. Tom Abell was bogged down temporarily, scoring at just a-run-a-ball for his 10 before Douthwaite dismissed him in an impressive over conceding just one run.

Somerset looked to get the job done quickly, Tom Kohler-Cadmore hitting five boundaries in 38 from 29 before being caught on the cover boundary, a third wicket for Douthwaite.