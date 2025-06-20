Matches (16)
Glamorgan vs Somerset, South Group at Cardiff, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 20 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
South Group (D/N), Cardiff, June 20, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
130/9
Somerset FlagSomerset
(16.4/20 ov, T:131) 131/4

Somerset won by 6 wickets (with 20 balls remaining)

Scorecard summary
Glamorgan 130/9(20 overs)
Asa Tribe
38 (24)
Riley Meredith
4/21 (4)
Kiran Carlson
16 (12)
Matt Henry
2/18 (4)
Somerset 131/4(16.4 overs)
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
38 (29)
Dan Douthwaite
3/33 (4)
Will Smeed
24 (14)
Imad Wasim
1/36 (4)
16.4
1
Kellaway to Gregory, 1 run
16.3
1
Kellaway to Dickson, 1 run
16.2
1
Kellaway to Gregory, 1 run
16.1
1
Kellaway to Dickson, 1 run
end of over 1612 runs
SOM: 127/4CRR: 7.93 RRR: 1.00 • Need 4 from 24b
Sean Dickson21 (16b 3x4)
Lewis Gregory12 (12b 2x4)
Dan Douthwaite 4-0-33-3
Imad Wasim 4-0-36-1
15.6
1
Douthwaite to Dickson, 1 run
15.5
4
Douthwaite to Dickson, FOUR runs
15.4
2
Douthwaite to Dickson, 2 runs
15.3
1
Douthwaite to Gregory, 1 run
15.2
4
Douthwaite to Gregory, FOUR runs
15.1
Douthwaite to Gregory, no run
end of over 158 runs
SOM: 115/4CRR: 7.66 RRR: 3.20 • Need 16 from 30b
Sean Dickson14 (13b 2x4)
Lewis Gregory7 (9b 1x4)
Imad Wasim 4-0-36-1
Mason Crane 4-0-29-0
14.6
Imad Wasim to Dickson, no run
14.5
1
Imad Wasim to Gregory, 1 run
14.4
4
Imad Wasim to Gregory, FOUR runs
14.3
1
Imad Wasim to Dickson, 1 run
14.2
1
Imad Wasim to Gregory, 1 run
14.1
1
Imad Wasim to Dickson, 1 run
end of over 142 runs
SOM: 107/4CRR: 7.64 RRR: 4.00 • Need 24 from 36b
Lewis Gregory1 (6b)
Sean Dickson12 (10b 2x4)
Mason Crane 4-0-29-0
Dan Douthwaite 3-0-21-3
13.6
Crane to Gregory, no run
13.5
Crane to Gregory, no run
13.4
Crane to Gregory, no run
13.3
Crane to Gregory, no run
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
TossSomerset, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days20 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Paul Baldwin
England
Surendiran Shanmugam
Match Referee
England
Ian Herbert
PointsSomerset 4, Glamorgan 0
Somerset Innings
Player NameRB
T Banton
lbw2115
WCF Smeed
caught2414
T Kohler-Cadmore
caught3829
TB Abell
caught1010
SR Dickson
not out2318
L Gregory
not out1414
Extras(w 1)
Total131(4 wkts; 16.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
NOR86224
LAN75220
LEI85320
DUR85320
NOT94516
BEARS84416
WOR83512
DER8268
YOR8268
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM87128
SUR86224
SUS74218
KEN84318
GLA84416
HAM83414
MID82412
GLO7258
ESS8072
Full Table