Glamorgan vs Somerset, South Group at Cardiff, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 20 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
South Group (D/N), Cardiff, June 20, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Scorecard summary
Glamorgan • 130/9(20 overs)
38 (24)
4/21 (4)
16 (12)
2/18 (4)
Somerset • 131/4(16.4 overs)
38 (29)
3/33 (4)
24 (14)
1/36 (4)
16.4
1
Kellaway to Gregory, 1 run
16.3
1
Kellaway to Dickson, 1 run
16.2
1
Kellaway to Gregory, 1 run
16.1
1
Kellaway to Dickson, 1 run
end of over 1612 runs
SOM: 127/4CRR: 7.93 • RRR: 1.00 • Need 4 from 24b
Sean Dickson21 (16b 3x4)
Lewis Gregory12 (12b 2x4)
Dan Douthwaite 4-0-33-3
Imad Wasim 4-0-36-1
15.6
1
Douthwaite to Dickson, 1 run
15.5
4
Douthwaite to Dickson, FOUR runs
15.4
2
Douthwaite to Dickson, 2 runs
15.3
1
Douthwaite to Gregory, 1 run
15.2
4
Douthwaite to Gregory, FOUR runs
15.1
•
Douthwaite to Gregory, no run
end of over 158 runs
SOM: 115/4CRR: 7.66 • RRR: 3.20 • Need 16 from 30b
Sean Dickson14 (13b 2x4)
Lewis Gregory7 (9b 1x4)
Imad Wasim 4-0-36-1
Mason Crane 4-0-29-0
14.6
•
Imad Wasim to Dickson, no run
14.5
1
Imad Wasim to Gregory, 1 run
14.4
4
Imad Wasim to Gregory, FOUR runs
14.3
1
Imad Wasim to Dickson, 1 run
14.2
1
Imad Wasim to Gregory, 1 run
14.1
1
Imad Wasim to Dickson, 1 run
end of over 142 runs
SOM: 107/4CRR: 7.64 • RRR: 4.00 • Need 24 from 36b
Lewis Gregory1 (6b)
Sean Dickson12 (10b 2x4)
Mason Crane 4-0-29-0
Dan Douthwaite 3-0-21-3
13.6
•
Crane to Gregory, no run
13.5
•
Crane to Gregory, no run
13.4
•
Crane to Gregory, no run
13.3
•
Crane to Gregory, no run
Match details
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Toss
|Somerset, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|20 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Somerset 4, Glamorgan 0
Somerset Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|21
|15
|caught
|24
|14
|caught
|38
|29
|caught
|10
|10
|not out
|23
|18
|not out
|14
|14
|Extras
|(w 1)
|Total
|131(4 wkts; 16.4 ovs)
