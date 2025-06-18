Matches (10)
Kent vs Gloucs, South Group at Canterbury, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
South Group (D/N), Canterbury, June 18, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|5
Kent
|6
|3
|2
|1
|14
|9
Gloucestershire
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kent
NR
L
W
L
W
Gloucs
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:04
Match details
|St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|18 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
