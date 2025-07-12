Matches (17)
RESULT
North Group (N), Manchester, July 11, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Yorkshire FlagYorkshire

#8

236/6
Lancashire FlagLancashire

#1

(20 ov, T:237) 217/7

Yorkshire won by 19 runs

Report

Belligerent Bairstow ton seals Roses spoils for Yorkshire

Lancashire chase fizzles out despite half-century from Jos Buttler

Jonny Bairstow acknowledges his century, Lancashire vs Yorkshire, Men's T20 Blast, Old Trafford, July 11, 2025

Jonny Bairstow acknowledges his century  •  ECB via Getty Images

Yorkshire 236 for 6 (Bairstow 116, Luxton 90*, Green 4-34) beat Lancashire 217 for 7 (Buttler 55, Thompson 2-37) by 19 runs
Jonny Bairstow hit 10 sixes in a stunning career-best 116 off 54 balls as struggling Yorkshire shocked high-flying Lancashire Lightning by claiming an entertaining 19-run Roses Vitality Blast win at Emirates Old Trafford.
Yorkshire won in Manchester for the first time since 2014, claiming only their fourth win in 11 North Group games this season on the back of 236 for 6.
Opener Bairstow shared 167 with up-and-coming Will Luxton, who finished 90 not out off 46 balls with seven sixes. Their second-wicket partnership was Yorkshire's highest ever in Blast history and helped maintain their slim quarter-final hopes.
Lancashire dropped out of the top two places in the group courtesy of a fourth defeat in 11, despite former England white-ball captain Jos Buttler's season's best 55 off 33 balls. Lightning finished on 217 for 7, with Jordan Thompson striking twice.
Yorkshire, who lost Dawid Malan early to Luke Wood, started brightly by reaching 33 for 1 after three. Bairstow pulled James Anderson for an early six and later launched him over long-on as he reached 50 off 24 balls inside the powerplay, which ended with Yorkshire 72 for 1.
The charge continued as Bairstow and Luxton, who also posted a career-best score, increased the pressure on the home attack, particularly England white-ball spinner Tom Hartley, whose only two overs went for 39. The pair took him on successfully down the ground, hitting three sixes as 24 came from the 10th and Yorkshire reached halfway at 115 for 1.
Bairstow was at his belligerent best, savage on anything full or short. He was struck a nasty blow to the neck by a Jack Blatherwick bouncer, but it was only a minor inconvenience en-route to a 49-ball century - the fifth of his career.
Meanwhile, Luxton was dropped three times as Lancashire's fielders struggled to deal with the sun. Luxton was equally as dynamic as Bairstow, though obviously had more fortune. He was noticeably dominant down the ground.
After Bairstow was caught at deep midwicket off Chris Green's offspin, Luxton was starved off the strike late on and was unable to follow his partner to three figures.
Australian Green claimed three of four wickets to fall in a final over which went for only three runs, finishing with 4 for 34.
There was no doubt, however, that Yorkshire were in pole position in front of a crowd just shy of 15,000. Lancashire also started brightly with the bat, but Keaton Jennings was the subject of a smart back-peddling catch from Dom Bess at mid-on off Will Sutherland - 31 for 1 in the third over.
Buttler and Salt then shared 72 in seven overs to raise home hopes, but the latter was caught at long-on by Bess off Thompson's seam as the score reached 106 for 2 after 10 overs.
Thompson and Bess, with his offspin, then struck twice in as many overs as Yorkshire took control. Buttler was caught behind off a top-edged pull and Luke Wells brilliantly held by James Wharton diving forwards at long on - 133 for 4 in the 13th.
From there, Yorkshire comfortably wrapped up a third straight Roses win following two in the last two seasons at Headingley. One key factor was the visitors hitting 18 sixes to Lancashire's nine.
Bess claimed one wicket, two catches and half a hand in a run out.
Yorkshire vs Lancashire Vitality Blast Men

Lancashire Innings
Player NameRB
PD Salt
caught3820
KK Jennings
caught1910
JC Buttler
caught5533
AJ Turner
caught3324
LWP Wells
caught85
MA Jones
caught64
CJ Green
run out67
JM Blatherwick
not out3413
TW Hartley
not out74
Extras(b 4, lb 2, w 5)
Total217(7 wkts; 20 ovs)
