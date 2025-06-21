Matches (16)
RESULT
North Group (D/N), Northampton, June 20, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire

#5

164/8
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire

#1

(19.2/20 ov, T:165) 140

Notts won by 24 runs

Report

Moores, Montgomery inflict rare defeat on Northamptonshire

Notts remain in quarter-finals contention with comfortable victory at Wantage Road

Matthew Montgomery claimed his best T20 figures, Northamptonshire vs Nottinghamshire, Men's T20 Blast, Wantage Road, June 20, 2025

Matthew Montgomery claimed his best T20 figures  •  Getty Images

Nottinghamshire 164 for 8 (Moores 53, Procter 2-26) beat Northamptonshire 140 (Zaib 37, Montgomery 3-22) by 24 runs
Tom Moores smashed 53 off just 27 balls to help set up a 24-run Vitality Blast victory over Northamptonshire Steelbacks at Wantage Road.
Moores struck five fours and three sixes to regain the initiative for the Outlaws after they made just 33 for 2 in the powerplay. He shared a 43-run partnership with Jack Haynes (32) in five overs. However, the visitors were still well behind the pace on 111 for 5 after 16 overs before Moores blazed 20 off one over from Luke Procter and, with three of the lower order each smashing a six, Nottinghamshire closed on a competitive 164 for 8.
Ricardo Vasconcelos and Justin Broad started briskly in the chase, but the hosts lost early wickets and failed to push on, struggling on 50 for 4 after 10 overs. Outlaws offspinners Matt Montgomery (3 for 22) and Farhan Ahmed (2 for 23) were key in putting the squeeze on the hosts.
David Willey thumped two sixes in his 20 and while Saif Zaib and Lewis McManus put on 45 in 4.3 overs, the game finished in a clatter of wickets, the last five falling in 12 balls.
Earlier Willey (1 for 17) conceded just three runs off his first two overs, but on a rare expensive evening for Ben Sanderson, Lyndon James smashed three leg-side boundaries before driving him through the covers.
But it was Sanderson who made the first breakthrough when Joe Clarke was caught by Willey at wide mid-on. The Outlaws lost a second when James played expansively against Procter and edged behind to McManus. With just two coming from the over, the Outlaws finished the powerplay on 33 for 2. It was McManus' 50th T20 catch for Northamptonshire, the first Steelbacks keeper to reach that milestone and on his 50th T20 appearance for the club.
Freddie McCann fell to a sensational catch by Willey running backwards at long-off, but that brought together Moores and Haynes who had opened his account with a punch through the covers off Sanderson and two off-side boundaries off Australian spinner Lloyd Pope's first over.
George Scrimshaw conceded 19 off his second, Moores dispatching him over square leg for six before pulling his next ball behind square.
Pope broke the partnership, trapping Haynes as he went to sweep, the Outlaws losing another wicket in the next over when Daniel Sams was bowled by Willey eyeing up a leg-side strike.
Moores motored on, smashing Pope aerially for four. Then in one extraordinary over from Procter he clobbered him down the ground for consecutive sixes, thumping his next ball straight for four. Moores brought up his half-century by pulling Procter's next delivery for four before he was caught by a diving Willey at long leg.
Montgomery, Liam Patterson-White and Calvin Harrison all struck sixes down the ground in the closing overs, adding crucial runs. There were consolation wickets for Sanderson who had Montgomery caught in the deep and Scrimshaw who bowled Patterson-White.
In the chase, Vasconcelos top-edged and scooped Sams over the keeper for two sixes in his first over, but Matt Breetzke, playing his last innings before joining up with the South African Test squad, fell cheaply caught on the boundary.
Broad picked up early boundaries before picking out deep midwicket to give Farhan his first wicket as the Steelbacks ended the powerplay on 34 for 2.
Farhan picked up a second when Vasconcelos top-edged to Dillon Pennington at short fine-leg off an attempted sweep. Next over Ravi Bopara chipped a return catch back to Harrison.
Willey swept for a big six behind square and deposited another maximum over deep midwicket, but was caught attempting one more big hit off Montgomery. McManus was fluent against the spinners, sweeping and reverse sweeping as well as cutting seamer Sams for four.
Sams almost removed Zaib but he was dropped at deep midwicket by Haynes, the ball going for six. Zaib then slog-swept an enormous six off Pennington before holing out at long-off off the same bowler, heralding the end.
Northants Innings
Player NameRB
R Vasconcelos
caught1819
MP Breetzke
caught24
J Broad
caught1617
RS Bopara
caught58
SA Zaib
caught3729
DJ Willey
caught2016
LD McManus
caught2215
LA Procter
caught83
BW Sanderson
caught63
L Pope
not out01
GLS Scrimshaw
caught01
Extras(lb 2, w 4)
Total140(10 wkts; 19.2 ovs)
