Samit Patel serves Notts a reminder of his class

Derbyshire 199 for 5 (Donald 73, Harrison 3-32) beat Nottinghamshire 153 for 9 (Patel 3-14) by 46 runs

Derbyshire Falcons broke their duck for the season and recorded a first Blast victory at Trent Bridge since 2013 as Samit Patel delivered a reminder to his former club that he can be a match-winner even at the age of 40.

The veteran left-arm spinner, who took 208 T20 wickets in 21 seasons in Nottinghamshire colours, claimed another three for 14 as the Falcons consigned the Outlaws to a third straight defeat on their own turf, going down by 46 runs as they finished on 153 for nine chasing a target of 200.

Opener Aneurin Donald 's 73 off 34 balls gave the Falcons a platform that was ultimately exploited by Brooke Guest (37 off 24) and Ross Whitely (35 off 16) in an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership of 65 of 33 balls out of 199 for five, after leg spinner Calvin Harrison had taken three for 32.

Home skipper Joe Clarke posted his third half-century of the season but with Matt Montgomery's 27 the next best score, his side were never in serious contention, leaving them with just two wins from their opening six matches. Afghanistan's teenage spinner Mohammad Ghazanfar (two for 26) and on-loan Fynn Hudson-Prentice (two for 38) backed up Patel with the ball.

Put in, Derbyshire were 61 without loss in their batting powerplay, Donald riding his luck profitably as he survived chances on five and 39.

Harrison found some turn to bowl Caleb Jewell with his first ball and was involved again as Donald, having raised his sixes tally to five after going past fifty in 25 balls, found the all-rounder's big hands at wide midwicket off left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White, who returned the favour as Wayne Madsen holed out to cover, giving Harrison a second wicket.

Rob Lord, on his Blast debut, picked up his maiden wicket as Patel failed to clear mid-off before Harrison had Martin Andersson leg before sweeping. But Guest and Whitely, the latter smiting two sixes as Australian pacer Sams conceded 30 in his last two overs, took Derbyshire to their highest total of the season.

A stiff task quickly became harder for Notts as Ghazanfar removed Lyndon James, caught at midwicket, and Jack Haynes, leg before, in his first seven deliveries before Freddie McCann somehow managed to shovel a ball from Fynn Hudson-Prentice over his own shoulder and on to the stumps, leaving them 22 for three before a horrible moment at the start of the sixth over saw wicketkeeper Guest and Ghazanfar, running in from mid-on, collide going for the same catch off Clarke on 25, with neither man holding on, after which a dazed Ghazanfar left the field, thankfully only temporarily.

Clarke was dropped again at extra cover on 46, the shot taking him to his third fifty of the season, but a 55-run partnership with Matt Montgomery (27 off 19) ended when the latter was bowled by Patel, who celebrated extravagantly as the Notts skipper slapped a wide delivery straight to Pat Brown on the extra cover boundary at 99 for five, picking up his third in his next over as Tom Moores missed.