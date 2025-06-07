Matches (23)
RESULT
13th Match, Arundel, June 07, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Durham Women FlagDurham Women

#7

119/6
Hampshire Women FlagHampshire Women

#5

(6/6 ov, T:35) 33/2

DUR Women won by 1 run (D/L method)

Report

Grace Thompson holds her nerve as Durham edge a thriller in the rain

Durham bowler concedes three runs in final over before downpour to take the contest on DLS

Durham's players celebrate a wicket, Hampshire vs Durham, Women's Vitality Blast, Arundel, June 7, 2025

Durham's players celebrate a wicket  •  Dave Vokes/Hampshire Cricket

Durham 119 for 6 (Bates 34, Heath 29) beat Hampshire 33 for 2 by one run (DLS)
Grace Thompson bowled an exemplary over just before it hosed it down to give Durham a dramatic one-run victory by DLS over Hampshire Hawks in the Women's Vitality Blast.
Durham had scored 119 on a slow track, thanks to Suzie Bates' 34 and Bess Heath's 29 - with Freya Davies and Bex Tyson each picking up two wickets.
With heavy rain forecast, the race was on to bowl the five overs needed to constitute a match, Maia Bouchier got Hampshire ahead of the rate, but Trudy Johnson made sure the scores level on DLS at the five-over mark.
Thompson, however, only conceded three runs in the following over before the rain got too heavy and umpires Ant Harris and Julia Jarvis took the players off - with Hawks two runs shy of a winning score.
It handed Durham their first Blast victory and Hawks back-to-back defeats.
On the same pitch that South Africa played Zimbabwe in preparation for their World Test Championship final, Hawks chose to bowl first - an obvious choice with heavy rain forecasted.
Bates began with a crushing four, but it didn't set a precedent for regular boundary hitting as the pitch didn't offer a great deal of pace.
Durham's batting was summed by starts, regular wickets, and very little offside play; only 23 of the 119 runs not struck on the onside.
Katherine Fraser was the first of six wickets to fall when she picked up to deep midwicket, with Freya Davies also bowling Emma Marlow to return figures of two for 20.
Bates, the scorer of half the eight fours in the innings in her 34, was the first of two to get stumped off Bex Tyson, with Abi Glen following suit later in the innings.
Hollie Armitage scored 18 before she was bowled by Mary Taylor and Mady Villiers powered to long on.
Heath whacked a six over deep midwicket in a useful unbeaten 29 to take Durham to a challenging score.
Hampshire knew they needed 23 runs if they didn't lose a wicket in the five overs that were needed to constitute a match.
But Mady Villiers ended Ella McCaughan's three-match half-century run by getting her to chip to mid-off, before Charli Knott was bowled going back to Katie Levick.
That upped the five over target to 30, which thanks to Bouchier hitting both Villiers and Trudy Johnson for back-to-back fours put the hosts in control.
Hampshire were on exactly 30 at five overs - Johnson ending with two dots - so a tie would have been a result with the rain starting to come down, but it wasn't enough to end proceedings.
Thompson tied Freya Kemp and Bouchier up to only allow three runs in the sixth over, when five were required to win before the heavens truly opened and there was no argument that no further play was possible.
Grace ThompsonSuzie BatesHampshireDurhamDUR Women vs HAM WomenVitality Blast Women

HAM Women Innings
Player NameRB
ME Bouchier
not out2221
EM McCaughan
caught47
CR Knott
bowled01
FG Kemp
not out48
Extras(lb 1, w 2)
Total33(2 wkts; 6 ovs)
Vitality Blast Women

TeamMWLPT
BLZ-W42013
SUR-W33013
WAR-W42112
ESS-W4229
HAM-W4228
LAN-W4134
DUR-W3124
SOM-W4032
Full Table