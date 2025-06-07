Grace Thompson holds her nerve as Durham edge a thriller in the rain

Durham 119 for 6 (Bates 34, Heath 29) beat Hampshire 33 for 2 by one run (DLS)

Grace Thompson bowled an exemplary over just before it hosed it down to give Durham a dramatic one-run victory by DLS over Hampshire Hawks in the Women's Vitality Blast.

Durham had scored 119 on a slow track, thanks to Suzie Bates' 34 and Bess Heath's 29 - with Freya Davies and Bex Tyson each picking up two wickets.

With heavy rain forecast, the race was on to bowl the five overs needed to constitute a match, Maia Bouchier got Hampshire ahead of the rate, but Trudy Johnson made sure the scores level on DLS at the five-over mark.

Thompson, however, only conceded three runs in the following over before the rain got too heavy and umpires Ant Harris and Julia Jarvis took the players off - with Hawks two runs shy of a winning score.

It handed Durham their first Blast victory and Hawks back-to-back defeats.

On the same pitch that South Africa played Zimbabwe in preparation for their World Test Championship final, Hawks chose to bowl first - an obvious choice with heavy rain forecasted.

Bates began with a crushing four, but it didn't set a precedent for regular boundary hitting as the pitch didn't offer a great deal of pace.

Durham's batting was summed by starts, regular wickets, and very little offside play; only 23 of the 119 runs not struck on the onside.

Katherine Fraser was the first of six wickets to fall when she picked up to deep midwicket, with Freya Davies also bowling Emma Marlow to return figures of two for 20.

Bates, the scorer of half the eight fours in the innings in her 34, was the first of two to get stumped off Bex Tyson, with Abi Glen following suit later in the innings.

Hollie Armitage scored 18 before she was bowled by Mary Taylor and Mady Villiers powered to long on.

Heath whacked a six over deep midwicket in a useful unbeaten 29 to take Durham to a challenging score.

Hampshire knew they needed 23 runs if they didn't lose a wicket in the five overs that were needed to constitute a match.

But Mady Villiers ended Ella McCaughan's three-match half-century run by getting her to chip to mid-off, before Charli Knott was bowled going back to Katie Levick.

That upped the five over target to 30, which thanks to Bouchier hitting both Villiers and Trudy Johnson for back-to-back fours put the hosts in control.

Hampshire were on exactly 30 at five overs - Johnson ending with two dots - so a tie would have been a result with the rain starting to come down, but it wasn't enough to end proceedings.