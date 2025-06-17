Wyatt-Hodge 65 tops Knott 74* as Surrey win on last ball

Surrey 156 for 5 (Wyatt-Hodge 65, Taylor 2-19) beat Hampshire 155 for 4 (Knott 74*, Gregory 2-22) by five wickets

Until her move to Surrey this winter, England star Wyatt-Hodge had made Utilita Bowl her home since 2017 - with both Southern Vipers in the Kia Super League and regional setup, and Southern Brave in the Hundred.

She led a chase of 156 after Charli Knott had carefully amassed her T20 best of 74 to get Hawks to bang-on par at 155 for 4. Surrey eventually required 11 off the last over, which Paige Schofield and Alice Davidson-Richards managed with a two off the final delivery.

Surrey captain Bryony Smith might have lost the toss but the placement of her fielders were exemplarity as Knott and Maia Bouchier struggled to pierce the ring. Only 32 runs came in the powerplay, with Knott particularly bogged down, as the fielding was backed by consistently tight bowling.

It wasn't rewarded with a wicket until the ninth over, when Bouchier skewed Alice Capsey to short third to end a 57-run opening stand.

Bouchier's demise began the start of more steady runs off Knott's bat, helped by Freya Kemp pushing twos in her short stay - Kemp was caught at long-on before Georgia Adams swung to mid-off, both off the economical Dani Gregory.

Rhianna Southby also fell, well caught at long-on by Davidson-Richards, but while wickets came quickly, runs came even faster.

Knott had found her groove with the cover region a favoured area to power classily along the floor and to the ropes. The Australian had scored her T20 best in the victory over Essex last Thursday, but she went past the 72 she scored at the Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford.

Her fifty came in 46 balls and she ended up with a 61-ball 74 as Hawks accelerated to score 56 runs in the last five overs - with Abi Norgrove sensational in her 24 off 10 balls.

Surrey's chase of 156 started with a stutter as Bryony Smith was out-Smithed by Linsey Smith - the left-arm spinner striking with her first ball after returning from England duty. Capsey looped international team-mate Lauren Bell to midwicket and Kira Chathli was unbelievably caught at point as the visitors slumped to 35 for 3.

Wyatt-Hodge is very familiar with Utilita Bowl from years spent here before her winter move to Surrey. It made her the perfect person to get the chase in order as she got things motoring with a six down the ground off Smith.

Her eighth T20 half-century on the ground came in 30 balls but Mary Taylor's second over brought two wickets and made Hawks favourites. Grace Harris, who had put on 66 with Wyatt-Hodge, picked out long-on and then Wyatt-Hodge sliced to backward point.