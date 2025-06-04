McCaughan, Tyson seal the spoils as Hampshire outgun Lancashire

Hampshire 125 for 2 (McCaughan 68*) beat Lancashire 122 for 8 (Lister 37, Tyson 3-27) by eight wickets

Hampshire Hawks won the battle of the two in-form sides in women's county cricket this summer as three wickets for impressive spinner Bex Tyson set up a commanding Vitality Blast win over Lancashire Thunder at Emirates Old Trafford.

Left-armer Tyson returned an excellent season's best three for 27 from four overs as Thunder scrambled to 122 for eight, including 37 not out off 20 balls for Ailsa Lister.

The Hawks then sealed their second successive win at the start of the Blast, this one by eight wickets with one over remaining, as opener Ella McCaughan top-scored with eight fours in an unbeaten career best 68 off 57 balls.

Hampshire currently lead the Metro Bank One-Day Cup standings from second-placed Lancashire, both sides having won six from eight in that competition. Thunder also won the Vitality County T20 Cup late last month. Thunder have now won one, lost two in the Blast.

McCaughan scored a century in a 50-over win against Lancashire at Southport in April.

As one left-arm spinner in Tyson impressed, Lancashire were missing England's Sophie Ecclestone because of a quad injury.

Having been inserted, Thunder were suffocated by some tight Hampshire bowling and excellent fielding, with five of eight wickets falling to spin.

They reached only 20 for one after the six-over powerplay.

Departing Australian overseas batter Katie Mack - she will be replaced by compatriot leg-spinning all-rounder Alana King from this weekend - was bowled for a five-ball duck as she tried to ramp the seam of Freya Davies.

Seren Smale attempted to break free with a couple of boundaries, including one reverse swept off Tyson. But, later in the over, she played on for 20 trying to repeat the dose - 36 for two in the ninth.

Opener Tilly Kesteven was run out for 28 and captain Ellie Threlkeld chipped the off-spin of her opposite number Georgia Adams to cover as the hosts stuttered to the 15-over mark at 77 for four.

Off-spin struck again as Australian Charli Knott had Fi Morris, for 20, caught at short third attempting a reverse hoick, and Lancashire were in danger of not even reaching 100.

They did that, but their total was always unlikely to trouble a Hampshire side who totalled 215 for three in their competition opener against Essex on Friday.

Tyson had Tara Norris caught at long-on and bowled Darcey Carter in the 18th over - 99 for seven - before Lister hoisted a couple of late sixes over midwicket. Grace Johnson was then the second home player run out.

Maia Bouchier set the tone for a routine chase by clipping the first ball behind square for four, though McCaughan was quickly into her stride as she twice drove the left-arm seam of Norris through the covers in the third over.

Grace Potts had Bouchier caught off a top-edge for 12, leaving Hampshire 30 for one in the fourth over. But it already felt like a consolatory strike.

Hampshire reached the 10-over mark at 69 for one, with McCaughan on 42.